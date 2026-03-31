Godox Introduces Budget-Friendly Monolight for Creators

Kate Garibaldi

Two professional studio lights, one black and one white, with the brand name "Litetons LE200D" displayed on each. The lights have large reflectors and are set against a dark gradient background.

Godox continues to expand its accessible lighting ecosystem with the release of the Litemons LE200D Daylight LED Monolight, a compact yet powerful fixture designed for creators who prioritize output, simplicity, and value. Positioned as a daylight-only alternative within the growing Litemons lineup, the LE200D delivers impressive brightness and modern control features at a notably aggressive $190 price point.

Designed for video production, live streaming, and studio-based photography workflows, the LE200D blends high output with an intuitive design, offering a streamlined solution for creators who do not require the flexibility of bi-color lighting.

A close-up of a Godox LITEMONS LE200D studio light on a stand, shown indoors with blurred shelves and books in the background. The light’s control panel and ports are visible.

A 220W Daylight Workhorse

At its core, the LE200D is a 220W COB LED fixture built around a fixed 5600K color temperature. With a rated output of 63,500 lux at 3.3 feet using the included reflector, the light delivers more than enough punch for everything from talking-head setups to larger studio productions.

Color performance remains strong, with CRI 96 and TLCI 97, ensuring accurate skin tones and reliable results for both video and photography. The fixture also offers smooth dimming from 0 to 100 percent, allowing for precise exposure control without compromising output quality.

The all-metal body houses an integrated power supply and active cooling system, with adjustable fan modes, including a silent option for sound-sensitive environments.

Two studio setups: the top shows an orange chair by a table with flowers, surrounded by lights and bookshelves; the bottom shows a table with greenery, lights, cameras, and clothing racks in a photo studio.

Buy the Godox Litemons LE200D Daylight LED Monolight new on B&HBuy the Godox Litemons LE200D Daylight LED Monolight used on KEH.com

Built for Modern Workflows

Godox has equipped the LE200D with a wide array of control options, making it adaptable to both simple and more complex lighting setups.

Users can control the fixture through onboard controls with a rear display, Bluetooth via the Godox Light app, or wired DMX for studio integration. The LE200D also supports CRMX when paired with the optional TimoLink RX, enabling wireless DMX workflows for more demanding productions.

A standout addition is NFC one-tap pairing, which allows users to instantly connect the light to their smartphone by simply bringing it close to the fixture. The inclusion of a Bluetooth reset button further simplifies multi-light setups, an increasingly valuable feature for content creators working with multiple fixtures.

The LE200D also includes seven built-in lighting effects for creative applications, though its primary strength remains clean, consistent daylight output.

A close-up of the back of a Godox Litemons LE200D studio light with labels pointing to the NFC sensor, Bluetooth reset button, and AC power input, showing its control panel and ports.

Bowens Mount Flexibility

Like other Litemons models, the LE200D features a Bowens S mount, giving users access to a wide ecosystem of modifiers. From softboxes and lanterns to parabolic reflectors, the light can be adapted to suit a variety of shooting styles.

Godox highlights compatibility with its UL series softboxes, QR-PT quick-release parabolic softboxes, and collapsible lantern options, making it easy to shape and control the light for different environments.

Daylight vs Bi-Color: How It Compares

With the LE200D, Godox is targeting users who value maximum output and affordability over color adjustability. This sets it apart from the previously released Litemons bi-color models, including the LE200Bi, LE300Bi, and LE600Bi.

Six studio lights, three black and three white, are displayed against a brown gradient background. Some lights are mounted on stands, while others are positioned on a flat surface.

Daylight-only LEDs like the LE200D typically deliver higher raw output compared to bi-color fixtures. Because all the LEDs are dedicated to a single color temperature of 5600K, there is no compromise in brightness when switching between warm and cool tones, unlike bi-color designs.

This efficiency also translates to cost savings. At $190, the LE200D comes in below the LE200Bi, which is priced around $250, making it a more budget-friendly option for creators who do not need variable color temperature.

The differences become more apparent when considering real-world use. The LE200D is best suited for controlled environments such as studios, where lighting conditions remain consistent, and daylight balance is preferred. It is well-suited for interviews, product work, and streaming setups. The bi-color models are designed for versatility, allowing users to shift between warm and cool tones. This flexibility is useful for creative applications such as simulating golden hour or matching mixed ambient lighting conditions.

That flexibility often comes with trade-offs. Bi-color fixtures tend to carry higher price points, can produce slightly lower maximum output, and may introduce small increases in size and weight.

A close-up of a bright studio light with a reflector emitting a focused beam. Text on the image displays: "Illumination Data: with BR30A Reflector @5600K, 1m; LE200D 63,500 lux.
Brightness: Godox Litemons LE200D Daylight LED Monolight

A Strong Value Play

With the Litemons LE200D, Godox is focusing on a growing segment of creators who want simple, powerful, and affordable lighting tools. By prioritizing daylight output and modern connectivity features, the company has delivered a fixture that performs well above its price class.

For under $200, the LE200D offers an appealing balance of brightness, color accuracy, and control, making it a strong option for both emerging creators and professionals looking to expand their lighting setups without significantly increasing costs.

Pricing and Availability

The Godox Litemons LE200D Daylight LED Monolight is available in black or white and retails for $190 directly through Godox authorized dealers as well as major photography and video equipment retailers.

Buy the Godox Litemons LE200D Daylight LED Monolight new on B&HBuy the Godox Litemons LE200D Daylight LED Monolight used on KEH.com

Image credits: Godox

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