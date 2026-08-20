So Who Won, DJI or Insta360? Featuring Becca Farsace | The PetaPixel Podcast

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Jaron Schneider

This week on The PetaPixel Podcast, the Sony FX5 is officially delayed, Kodak has been profitable for a year straight, and a former Sony executive shares that back before it took over mirrorless with the E-mount, another company suggested they team up rather than Sony strike out on its own.

Plus, Jordan Drake chats with special guest Becca Farsace and the two decide who “won” this generation of gimbal cameras: the Luna Ultra from Insta360 or the Osmo Pocket 4P from DJI. And, is back button autofocus stupid? All this and more!

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In This Episode:

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