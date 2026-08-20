So Who Won, DJI or Insta360? Featuring Becca Farsace | The PetaPixel Podcast

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Plus, Jordan Drake chats with special guest Becca Farsace and the two decide who “won” this generation of gimbal cameras: the Luna Ultra from Insta360 or the Osmo Pocket 4P from DJI. And, is back button autofocus stupid? All this and more!

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We use Riverside to record The PetaPixel Podcast in our online recording studio.



We hope you enjoy the podcast and we look forward to hearing what you think. If you like what you hear, please support us by subscribing, liking, commenting, and reviewing! Every week, the trio go over comments on YouTube and here on PetaPixel, but if you’d like to send a message for them to hear, you can do so through SpeakPipe.

In This Episode: