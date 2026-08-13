The Sony FX5 Is Delayed

The highly-anticipated Sony FX5, which was originally slated to start shipping in “mid August,” has been delayed at least a month.

According to multiple North American-based dealers that PetaPixel has spoken to, Sony has not yet shipped FX5 units into their inventory and, therefore, customers have not yet received the camera. Beyond that, retailers have received notes from Sony that units have been delayed, although no reason for the delay was provided. While it is probably a moving target at this point, the expectation is now a mid-September arrival window (and not every retailer has been given a new estimated time of arrival).

On July 28, Sony Japan issued a notice that interest in the FX5 had exceeded its projections.

“Thank you very much for your continued support of Sony products. The professional camcorder ‘FX5’ has received orders that greatly exceeds our expectations, and it may take time to deliver the product. We are currently working hard to meet the needs of our customers as much as possible, so please wait for a while,” the company wrote on its website, machine translated.

That said, exceeding expectations for orders doesn’t explain why seemingly none have been shipped at all.













According to Red Shark News, which is citing unconfirmed rumors, there may be issues with quality control which has delayed shipments out of Japan. That is purely speculation at this point.

One factor that should also be considered is the large 7.1 magnitude earthquake that struck the Kumamoto Prefecture on July 28 — the same day Sony Japan issued its above notice. Kumamoto is the location of Sony’s largest image sensor plant which was shut down for several days as the quake caused significant damage to the area. It re-opened on August 4.

Sony Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation’s Kumamoto Technology Center (located in Kikuyo-machi, Kumamoto Prefecture), which temporarily was halted after the earthquake, has completed safety inspections of its buildings and facilities, and has been carrying out recovery work. As a result, the site is scheduled to resume operations in stages beginning August 4, 2026. The Kumamoto Technology Center is expected to return to its pre-earthquake operating level by mid-August 2026.

Even though it re-opened, Sony notes that it would not return to full normal operations immediately — it is entirely possible that even today, it still has not resumed full operations. Losing any level of access to its sensor facility could certainly have had an impact on Sony’s ability to fulfill FX5 orders.

Whatever the reasons, the FX5 isn’t shipping to customers just yet. PetaPixel reached out to Sony for comment, including an ask for confirmation that the camera has been delayed, but did not hear back ahead of publication.

Image creditsHeader photo via Sony, with some elements licensed via Depositphotos.com.