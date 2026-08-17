Tickets for Fujifilm’s New York Fujikina Event Cost $10 and Are on Sale Now

Fujifilm has announced that tickets for its New York City Fujikina event will cost $10 and grant access to keynotes, workshops, photo walks, and festival programming, with limited spots per session available.

The NYC Fujikina event was announced earlier this year but with limited details. Today, Fujifilm nearly fully revealed the event’s plans (excluding a still-evolving speaker list): it will take place over three days, from Friday, October 16 through Sunday, October 18, 2026, across multiple locations in NYC’s Lower East Side.

“Photography has shaped New York for nearly 200 years, and at over 90 years in the imaging industry, Fujifilm has been a part of shaping photography for nearly half of that time,” Victor Ha, vice president and general manager, Electronic Imaging Division and Optical Devices Division, at Fujifilm North America Corporation, says.

“In 2022, Fujikina became a part of New York’s photo story, too. This October, we’re celebrating it all by bringing a photography festival to the Lower East Side in spaces people already love, alongside the institutions that helped make it into what it is today. If you love photographs, making them or looking at them, this weekend is for you.”

For those looking at the event page, it might be difficult to parse where exactly Fujifilm is hosting this Fujikina, and that’s because it’s not living in one specific location. Fujifilm is positioning the event as not living in one specific place, but rather that it is “poised to transform the historic Lower East Side into a living gallery space, with seven different venues containing five separate exhibitions.”

If any of the event’s locations could be considered the hub, that’s likely to be the International Center of Photography, which Fujifilm is positioning as the “main anchor” of the event. It is one of four photo-centric organizations partnering on this Fujikina: Magnum Photos. World Press Photo, and FotoFest: The Meeting Place.

Joining the above, two additional exhibitions will also be part of Fukikina New York 2026. Refractions of Identity, presented by Femme Foto, and Inheritance, presented by the Fujifilm Community Gallery. The latter is an exhibition open to submissions from the Fujifilm community.

“We are seeking photos that embody a lasting point of view—images that preserve a story, celebrate a community, document a changing world, honor an influence, or document a moment that deserves to outlive the present. Submissions across all photographic genres are welcomed, including portraiture, street, documentary, fashion, landscape, architecture, still life, fine art, and experimental work. Whether your photograph reflects the legacy you’ve inherited or the one you hope to leave behind, we invite you to contribute to this collective celebration of photography’s enduring power.”

Entries for Inheritance are being accepted until August 24 at 11:59 PM ET.

Fujikina will start at the ICP with the opening of the event “I’m So Happy You Are Here: Japanese Women Photographers from the 1950s to Now,” which will run through January 11, 2027.

In addition to these exhibitions, Fujikina NYC will feature a series of talks, panels, photo walks, and headline programming including a career-spanning conversation between Magnum photographer Alec Soth and writer and ICP creative director David Campany, an artist talk with Soth inside the Magnum gallery, and featured talks from photographers including Janette Beckman. Fujifilm says that the full speaker lineup will be announced closer to the event date.

Fujikina event tickets, which are $10, include keynotes, workshops, photo walks, and festival programming, but are tied to specific sessions that may have limited spots. Photographers who are interested in attending should take a look at the full event information and select relevant sessions before they sell out.

Image creditsFujifilm