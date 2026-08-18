Polaroid and Pokémon Team Up for Polaroid’s Biggest Collab Ever

Iconic photography brand Polaroid has teamed up with the world’s largest entertainment franchise, Pokémon, to celebrate the latter’s 30th anniversary. As part of the team-up, Polaroid is launching nine limited-edition Pokémon items, including special-edition instant cameras.

The Polaroid x Pokémon Special Edition lineup is headlined by a trio of Pokémon-themed cameras. Polaroid launched the Go Gen 3 in June, and it’s the world’s smallest instant analog camera. That’s still true, but it looks a bit different now than it did in June.

The Pikachu edition Go Generation 3 camera swaps the standard black or white colorway for Pikachu’s vibrant yellow. It features a Poké Ball shutter release button, Pikachu graphics, and a special wrist strap designed to look like Pikachu’s iconic lightning-bolt-shaped tail.

The second Pokémon-themed Go Gen 3 camera is perhaps a bit of a surprise, with the companies electing not to go for popular original 151 Pokémon like Eevee, Charizard, Snorlax, or Gengar, but an Eeveelution from Generation 6, the fairy-type Sylveon. While there are some big Sylveon fans out there, including PetaPixel‘s editor-in-chief, for example, it’s a surprising choice nonetheless. The Sylveon-themed camera embraces the fairy-type Pokémon’s pink, white, and blue colors but doesn’t get a special wrist strap shape.

Beyond the new designs, these two cameras are functionally identical to their standard counterparts.

They capture instant analog photos on Polaroid’s small-format Go film, which has a 1.9 x 1.8-inch (47 x 46-millimeter) image area on a 2.1 x 2.6-inch (53.9 x 66.6-millimeter) paper size.

The camera has a built-in 64mm polycarbonate lens with dual f/14.4 and f/32 apertures. With the camera’s crop factor, the lens is more like a standard 35mm prime.

The cameras feature a classic Xenon flash, delivering the bright flash look that is all the nostalgic rage these days.

Rounding out the three special edition cameras is a classic Poké Ball design. It’s red and white, with a big Pokémon wordmark logo on the front. Simple.

Unlike the Pikachu and Sylveon cameras, which are Go Generation 3 models, the Poké Ball camera is a special edition Polaroid Now Generation 3. This camera originally launched in March 2025, and it captures instant photos on larger i-Type and 600 film. The image area is 3.1 x 3.1 inches (about 78 x 78 millimeters).

There are some new accessories as well, including a Poké Ball-shaped camera case, Poké Ball-shaped photo album, and Poké Ball-themed camera strap.

But wait, there’s more! Beloved Pokémon like Snorlax, Gengar, and Charmander are not being left out of the fun. Alongside the new Pokémon cameras, Polaroid and The Pokémon Company have launched limited edition film packs.

The i-Type film pack has Pokémon-themed dark slides with Pokémon silhouettes and color-matched Pokémon-themed borders. For example, there’s a light blue border with Snorlax, a dark purple one with Gengar, a beige one with Togepi, and an orange one with Charmander.

Sylveon and Pikachu also get their own packs of special edition film in the smaller Go format.

“Pokémon has always been about discovery, connection, and exploration. Working with Polaroid feels like a natural extension of these values: encouraging fans to capture moments that matter most to them in their own way and turn their favourite memories into tangible keepsakes,” says Mathieu Galante, Sr. Director, Licensing, The Pokémon Company International.

Pricing and Availability

The Polaroid Now Generation 3 Poké Ball camera is $139.99 (139.99 EUR, 129.99 GBP), while the Pikachu and Sylveon editions are $99.99 (99.99 EUR, 89.99 GBP).

The Polaroid Color i-Type Film — Pokémon Edition is $22.99 (21.99 EUR, 21.99 GBP). The Pikachu and Sylveon Go instant films come in Double Packs for $24.99 (22.99 EUR, 21.99 GBP).

The Polaroid Go Camera Case — Pokémon Edition is $24.99 (24.99 EUR), as is the Photo Album — Pokémon Edition. The Polaroid Camera Strap — Pokémon Edition, compatible with all the cameras, is $14.99 (14.99 EUR).

Preorders for all the new Polaroid x Pokémon products begin on polaroid.com and The Pokémon Center on August 25. Release is scheduled for October 5.

Image creditsPolaroid, The Pokémon Company