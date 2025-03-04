Polaroid’s Now Generation 3 Cameras Promise Better Instant Photos

Polaroid’s new Now Generation 3 and Now+ Generation 3 Instant Cameras promise sharper instant photos across varied lighting conditions.

Starting with the standard Polaroid Now Generation 3, it is Polaroid’s classic analog instant camera offering. Compared to its predecessor, the aptly named Now Generation 2, and PetaPixel‘s pick for the “Best Classic Instant Camera,” the new model features a better light meter position, improved ranging sensor, and an upgraded two-lens autofocus system. The camera features a built-in tripod mount, works alongside filters, and features self-timer and double-exposure modes. “All in a classic Polaroid look made with 40% recycled materials,” the company explains.

The Polaroid Now Generation 3 offers six usable apertures ranging from f/11 to f/64, and the lens has optical grade PC and acrylic materials. Autofocus is provided via two fixed zones (0.4 to 1.3 meters and one meter to infinity). The camera weighs about 450 grams (15.8 ounces) and works with Polaroid i-Type and 600 film. The camera features a custom-designed shutter system with a precision step motor for accurate exposures.

The Polaroid Now Generation 3 comes in six colors (Graphite, Purple, Arctic Blue, Yellow, Pebble, and Coral) and is $120.

The Polaroid Now+ Generation 3 Instant Camera resembles the standard Now camera. It features the same upgraded sensors and autofocus system as its sibling and the same lens, but it adds Polaroid app connectivity so that users can connect to the camera with their smartphone and remotely control it. The Now+ features a built-in battery that recharges via USB-C to power this wireless connectivity.

The Polaroid Now+ Generation 3 is $140, a $20 premium over its sibling, and comes in four colors.

Polaroid i-Type film comes in color and black and white varieties and starts at $16.99 per pack, which includes eight exposures. Polaroid also offers triple packs, which offer a savings of $1 per pack. Polaroid color and black and white 600 film, which differs from i-Type thanks to its included battery that is not needed for either of the new cameras, is $19.99 per pack.

Image credits: Polaroid