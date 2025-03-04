Polaroid’s Now Generation 3 Cameras Promise Better Instant Photos

Jeremy Gray

Two Polaroid instant cameras are shown against a light gray background. One camera is gray with an orange trim and the other is white with a rainbow decoration. Both have prominent lenses and viewfinders.

Polaroid’s new Now Generation 3 and Now+ Generation 3 Instant Cameras promise sharper instant photos across varied lighting conditions.

Starting with the standard Polaroid Now Generation 3, it is Polaroid’s classic analog instant camera offering. Compared to its predecessor, the aptly named Now Generation 2, and PetaPixel‘s pick for the “Best Classic Instant Camera,” the new model features a better light meter position, improved ranging sensor, and an upgraded two-lens autofocus system. The camera features a built-in tripod mount, works alongside filters, and features self-timer and double-exposure modes. “All in a classic Polaroid look made with 40% recycled materials,” the company explains.

A person playfully takes a photo with a Polaroid camera while holding a smiling child. They are indoors, with toys scattered on the floor and a colorful rug visible. A cabinet with items and a closed door are in the background.

The Polaroid Now Generation 3 offers six usable apertures ranging from f/11 to f/64, and the lens has optical grade PC and acrylic materials. Autofocus is provided via two fixed zones (0.4 to 1.3 meters and one meter to infinity). The camera weighs about 450 grams (15.8 ounces) and works with Polaroid i-Type and 600 film. The camera features a custom-designed shutter system with a precision step motor for accurate exposures.

Six vintage-style Polaroid cameras in various colors (black, lavender, teal, yellow, beige, and orange) are displayed in a row against a neutral background. Each camera has a retro design with a rainbow stripe detail.
The Polaroid Now Generation 3 Instant Camera comes in six colors: Graphite, Purple, Arctic Blue, Yellow, Pebble, and Coral

The Polaroid Now Generation 3 comes in six colors (Graphite, Purple, Arctic Blue, Yellow, Pebble, and Coral) and is $120.

Four Polaroid photos show two people posing outdoors. The left two images feature a person lying on the grass; the right two show another person near a slope. Text above reads, "Optimized exposures for sharper pictures.
The new Generation 3 Polaroid cameras promise improved image quality thanks to better exposure metering and improved autofocus.

The Polaroid Now+ Generation 3 Instant Camera resembles the standard Now camera. It features the same upgraded sensors and autofocus system as its sibling and the same lens, but it adds Polaroid app connectivity so that users can connect to the camera with their smartphone and remotely control it. The Now+ features a built-in battery that recharges via USB-C to power this wireless connectivity.

A sleek digital camera with a large lens and viewfinder sits beside a smartphone displaying camera settings on its screen. The devices are shown against a subtle gradient background.
The Polaroid Now+ Generation 3 differs from its $20 cheaper sibling by offering wireless connectivity with a smartphone using the Polaroid app

The Polaroid Now+ Generation 3 is $140, a $20 premium over its sibling, and comes in four colors.

Four Polaroid cameras are displayed against a gray background. The cameras are modern and retro in style, with colors in white, orange, teal, and black. Each camera features a prominent lens and viewfinder.
The Polaroid Now Generation 3+ sports a unified color design and a light-up “plus” button on its front. It comes in four colors: White, Coral, Arctic Blue, and Black

Polaroid i-Type film comes in color and black and white varieties and starts at $16.99 per pack, which includes eight exposures. Polaroid also offers triple packs, which offer a savings of $1 per pack. Polaroid color and black and white 600 film, which differs from i-Type thanks to its included battery that is not needed for either of the new cameras, is $19.99 per pack.

