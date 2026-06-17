Fujifilm Is Hosting a Fujikina In New York City This October

Fujifilm has announced that it will host one of its Fujikina events in New York City this fall. Taking place from October 16-18, Fujifilm says to expect a full list of scheduled events in the coming months.

The return to New York City for Fujikina is a long time coming for such a big market: the last time Fujifilm held the event there was back in 2022.

“This fall, we’re bringing our people together. Fujikina NYC 2026 is more than excitement, education, and engagement. It’s a celebration of what you love, with people who love it too,” the company says on the “save the date” form for the New York City event.

The announcement comes just a few days after its last two Fujikina events concluded. It held a Fujikina in Copenhagen, Denmark, on May 9 and 10, as well as another in Warsaw, Poland, that ran on June 12 and 13. Fujikina events usually feature guest speakers and educators, a showcase of photography by Fujifilm photographers, and photo walks. For example, the Warsaw Fujikina event saw 10 separate photo walks spread across both event days, plus nearly as many photographic master classes as well as touch-and-try stations and free check-and-clean services for Fujifilm cameras. Many of these same events were available in Copenhagen, too.

While Fujikina events occasionally overlap with X Summits, where Fujifilm unveils new gear, neither of those two Fujikina events had a corresponding X Summit. Based on the information provided on the New York City event, there does not appear to be an X Summit associated with it either.

This is fairly typical.

For example, Fujifilm held Fujikina events last year in London and Cologne, and there were no associated X Summit product reveals. October is, however, typically a busy time for tech companies — camera companies included. It is not outside the realm of possibility that Fujifilm could add an X Summit to its New York City Fujikina down the road. Considering no information other than the dates has been shared, there is still much that can happen between now and October 16.

The exact location of the 2026 New York City Fujikina has not yet been announced, but it is likely that this event will be free to attend, as is typical of Fujikina events. Expect Fujifilm to open registration to attend at some point in the near future, and those who wish to stay informed and alerted as soon as possible can sign up on Fujifilm’s website.

Image credits: Fujifilm, Bryan Minear