This Dumb but Fun App Sends Photos to Your Friends at the Speed of Bird

Opinion
Jeremy Gray

A light brown pigeon with translucent, sunlit wings is captured in mid-flight against a solid black background.

The creator of a new vibe-coded iOS slow-messaging app, Carrier Pidge, admits that his app is pointless and has minimal, if any, practical use.

Carrier Pidge was actually released months ago, shortly before a similar viral slow-messaging app, Roost, launched on iOS and Android, a point Carrier Pidge’s creator Noah Iarrobino has been quick to note on social media. However, I only learned about it today when a buddy texted me about it.

“Have you heard about the app Carrier Pidge?” he asked.

After telling me it’s a messaging app, I joked, “Does it take as long to send a message as it would take a bird to fly there?”

That is exactly what it does.

Users download Carrier Pidge, sign in, and then find friends to add to their “flock.” Once you’re friends with someone, you can send them a message, which can be text or a photo from your library, via a virtual pigeon.

A mobile app profile screen titled "Your Roost" for user Jeremy Gray, showing account details, pigeon status, and navigation tabs.

A mobile app interface shows a "Pigeon Dispatched!" notification confirming a message is being sent 105 miles with an estimated delivery time of 1 hour and 2 minutes, overlaid on a photo of two clownfish swimming near an anemone.

A digital map shows a pigeon icon flying along a dashed path from near Mount Washington toward Bangor, Maine, with a travel time of 1 hour and 1 minute over 105 miles.

In my case, I’ve chosen to send my friend a photo I took at the New England Aquarium during a recent trip to Boston. As I write this story, my virtual pigeon is making the 105-mile journey northeast at an average speed of around 110 miles per hour, which is actually nearly twice as fast as the average speed of the real-life feathered postal heroes that are actual carrier pigeons.

There is a bit of a wrinkle, though, as my virtual pigeon has a 0.2 percent chance of falling victim to a random act of virtual misfortune. Real-life carrier pigeon loss rates can be quite a bit higher than this, depending on the scenario. In any event, users shouldn’t send anything too precious via their digital pigeon, although I guess you could always try again with a fresh bird.

I sure hope my bird makes it!

While it’s not a major issue to wait an hour for a message to get delivered to my friend here in Maine, what if I wanted to send something to PetaPixel editor-in-chief, Jaron Schneider, who is located on the other side of the country, about 2,500 miles away? That’d take my bird nearly a full day! A lot can go wrong in 2,500 miles.

Photographers have seemingly embraced slower ways of doing things lately, like a camera that captures photos that users have to wait to arrive in the mail as 4×6 prints.

In any event, Carrier Pidge is just dumb fun and thankfully free to use. While I’m far from a fan of AI, I much prefer AI being used to code a goofy app like this than, oh, I dunno, make garbage movies. Of course, I’d really prefer that a person code this app without AI, but that’s a tall order when it comes to making an app that virtually simulates carrier pigeons.

Image creditsHeader photo licensed via Depositphotos.com.

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