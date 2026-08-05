DuckDuckGo’s Smart Glasses Have No Camera, No AI, and No Electronics

DuckDuckGo, the privacy-focused search engine, has entered the smart glasses industry with a pair of sunglasses that are not smart at all.

The DuckDuckGo glasses feature no cameras, no AI technology, and no electronics at all. The perks include infinite charge life, seamless offline mode, and zero notifications guaranteed. Best of all, they cost just $35, a steal compared to Meta’s $299 glasses.

“DuckDuckGo is introducing the world’s most innovative anti-surveillance sunglasses, also known as normal sunglasses,” says the tongue-in-cheek spectacles ad.

No camera. No AI. Just Normal Sunglasses. From DuckDuckGo x @Knockaround. (Yes, these are actually real. Get a pair here: https://t.co/97UNAZMDCZ) pic.twitter.com/TUu5C81ls2 — DuckDuckGo (@DuckDuckGo) July 30, 2026

“When big tech started putting cameras in smart glasses, we asked ourselves a radical question: ‘What if we just didn’t do that?'” the DuckDuckGo ad says.

“These are the first smart glasses guaranteed to never record nude videos of you and send them to random people. I never thought I would have to guarantee that, but here we are.”

That last line is seemingly in reference to a disturbing report that revealed private videos taken on Meta Ray-Bans were sent to tech workers in Kenya for data labeling to better train AI systems. Workers described seeing nudity, intimacy, and financial information such as credit card details.

“Did I mention that these sunglasses also block the Sun? And make you look as good as hell,” the ad concludes.

The Onion, a satirical platform, made an Instagram post about DuckDuckGo’s innovative glasses, creating spoof reviews from a man who gave it zero out of ten. “Useless for perverts,” he says.

Smart spectacles have earned the nickname “pervert glasses” thanks to a certain kind of male user who likes to record women in public without consent before posting the footage onto a platform, often a Meta one, where the unsuspecting woman receives abuse.

But there is considerable backlash growing against the wearable technology, with some users admitting they’re too scared to wear them in public for fear of being called out.

A guerrilla ad appeared on the side of a London bus stop last month that employed lenticular printing to make Kylie Jenner, who is partnered with Meta’s smart glasses, transform into a monster.

Image creditsDuckDuckGo