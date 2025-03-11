Meta and Coperni Release Limited Edition Ray-Ban Smart Glasses

Meta has introduced a limited edition version of its popular smart glasses that can record photos and video: the “Ray-Ban Meta x Coperni Limited Edition Glasses.”

On March 9, during Paris Fashion Week, Coperni unveiled the Ray-Ban Meta x Coperni Limited Edition smart glasses as part of its Fall/Winter 2025 collection. This collaboration between Coperni, Ray-Ban, and Meta marks the futuristic designer’s “first-ever fashion-branded collaboration.”

The limited-edition model features Ray-Ban’s iconic Wayfarer frame in a translucent black finish, complemented by grey mirrored lenses. The Coperni logo is prominently displayed on the arms.

Only 3,600 of the stylish smart glasses will be made available, and the sale began yesterday, so you might have to move quickly if you want to grab a pair.

Digital Trends reports that the Coperni-branded glasses will cost more than the standard Meta Ray-Bans, which start at $299. The limited edition pair will set you back $549, and they’re available via the Meta, Ray-Ban, and Coperni online stores.

The glasses come with the standard specifications of Meta smart glasses: capturing pictures at 3024 x 4032 pixels on its 12-megapixel sensor, while videos are recorded at 1440 x 1920 pixels at 30 frames per second.

Onboard, the 32GB storage can save over 500 photos and nearly a hundred 30-second clips. The battery lasts roughly four hours per charge. The glasses can also be used for video calls and even live streaming.

“Since Connect last year, we’ve launched support for Shazam on Ray-Ban Meta glasses, made it possible to search and play content on Spotify and Amazon Music with your voice, and even added the ability for Meta AI to help you remember things,” Meta writes in a blog post

“And if you’re a member of our Early Access program in the US and Canada, you can also try out our new live AI and live translation features, getting help with your day-to-day tasks or even real-time translation between English and Spanish, French, or Italian. Enroll now if you’re looking to try it out.”

Image credits: Courtesy of Meta x Coperni.