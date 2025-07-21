DuckDuckGo Can Now Filter Out AI Images From Search Results

Photographers can find AI images offensive, which is hardly surprising, given that fake but hyper-realistic photos are only made possible by taking high-quality, copyrighted pictures — without permission — and feeding them to an algorithm.

To make matters worse, AI images have started turning up alongside real photos in internet image searches. But one browser is taking action against this by introducing an AI image filter.

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused search engine and browser, has already launched the tool that will block out AI-generated images from users’ search results. The company says the update comes in response to user feedback expressing frustration with artificial content cluttering image searches.

New setting: hide AI-generated images in DuckDuckGo Our philosophy about AI features is “private, useful, and optional.” Our goal is to help you find what you’re looking for. You should decide for yourself how much AI you want in your life – or if you want any at all. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/pTolmsEQlQ — DuckDuckGo (@DuckDuckGo) July 14, 2025

To use the filter, users can perform a search on DuckDuckGo, navigate to the Images tab, and access a new drop-down menu labeled “AI images.” The menu gives users the option to either “Show” or “Hide” AI-generated content. The setting can also be enabled through the search settings menu by selecting the “Hide AI-Generated Images” option.

“The filter relies on manually curated open-source blocklists, including the ‘nuclear’ list, provided by uBlock Origin and uBlacklist Huge AI Blocklist,” DuckDuckGo says in a post on X. “While it won’t catch 100% of AI-generated results, it will greatly reduce the number of AI-generated images you see.”

The update arrives amid growing concerns over the proliferation of AI-generated media online, often referred to as “AI slop” — a term used to describe low-quality content created with generative AI tools.

DuckDuckGo has indicated plans to expand its filtering options but did not offer further details.

The company’s example of the feature shows a search for “baby peacock,” a nod to a previous controversy involving Google. There was also an icident where a bizarre, AI selfie of “Tank Man” rose to the top of Google Image Search as well as for singer Israel Kamakawiwoʻole.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.