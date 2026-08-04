Peak Design’s City Line Features Six ‘Everyday Life’ Bags and Backpacks

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Jaron Schneider

A lineup of six dark green bags, including a small waist pack, two shoulder bags, two backpacks, and a tote bag, arranged against a light gray background.

Peak Design has announced the City Line, a series of six new bags that it says are built around lightweight construction, intuitive organization, and “clean aesthetics.”

Peak Design City LineBuy new on B&HPeak Design City LineBuy used on KEH.com

The City Line features the City Backpack (available in 15L and 22L capacities), City Tote 15L, City Crescent (which comes in 6L and 12L capacities), and City Sling 2L. Peak Design says that the whole collection is meant to offer “elevated, minimalist everyday carry options” across a range of use cases, from small personal items through full-on commuter solutions.

A person with a black backpack stands on a sidewalk near a street intersection with traffic lights and a railroad crossing.

All of the new options have what Peak Design calls a “MonoShell,” a material that has a limited number of seams and is meant to make the bag appear cleaner and also reduce its weight. The interiors of all the options promise cleverly placed pockets and what the company calls its BagLev hook for added utility without too much complexity (seen below).

A person sits at a table using a smartphone while a light-colored Peak Design backpack hangs from the edge of the table by a white hook.

“We’ve spent years pushing the boundaries of what a bag can do. With City Line, we realized the next breakthrough wasn’t about adding capability. It was about designing a bag that simply fits into your life,” Peter Dering, Founder and CEO of Peak Design, says. “For us, that realization marks a defining moment in the evolution of Peak Design.”

A person in a red sweater and dark trousers stands on a sidewalk carrying a large olive-green tote bag, with a truck and other pedestrians nearby.

A woman with short dark hair wears a dark gray sweater, blue jeans, and a maroon crossbody bag while standing outdoors.

To be clear, these aren’t camera bags — at least not first and foremost. While the backpack shares some design touches from Peak Design’s latest camera-centric options (like the chest strap), they don’t feature any interior dividers and isn’t meant to work in tandem with Peak Design’s existing camera cubes, although there is nothing to say that the smaller ones couldn’t fit inside the City line. Instead, this new line is more meant to appeal to a wider audience of general users, similar to some of the options in the company’s latest travel line.

Three people stand on a train platform waiting for a subway train, with a woman in a dark coat and green bag in the center.

The company is also deviating from its typical Kickstarter approach for these bags. The Peak Design City Line is available immediately from Peak Design’s website and authorized retailers. The series comes in several colors, including black, cypress (a dark green), eclipse (close to burgundy), lapis (a bright blue), moon (an off-white), and stone (best described as elephant gray).

Peak Design City LineBuy new on B&HPeak Design City LineBuy used on KEH.com

Image creditsPeak Design

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