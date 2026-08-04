Peak Design’s City Line Features Six ‘Everyday Life’ Bags and Backpacks

Peak Design has announced the City Line, a series of six new bags that it says are built around lightweight construction, intuitive organization, and “clean aesthetics.”

The City Line features the City Backpack (available in 15L and 22L capacities), City Tote 15L, City Crescent (which comes in 6L and 12L capacities), and City Sling 2L. Peak Design says that the whole collection is meant to offer “elevated, minimalist everyday carry options” across a range of use cases, from small personal items through full-on commuter solutions.

All of the new options have what Peak Design calls a “MonoShell,” a material that has a limited number of seams and is meant to make the bag appear cleaner and also reduce its weight. The interiors of all the options promise cleverly placed pockets and what the company calls its BagLev hook for added utility without too much complexity (seen below).

“We’ve spent years pushing the boundaries of what a bag can do. With City Line, we realized the next breakthrough wasn’t about adding capability. It was about designing a bag that simply fits into your life,” Peter Dering, Founder and CEO of Peak Design, says. “For us, that realization marks a defining moment in the evolution of Peak Design.”

To be clear, these aren’t camera bags — at least not first and foremost. While the backpack shares some design touches from Peak Design’s latest camera-centric options (like the chest strap), they don’t feature any interior dividers and isn’t meant to work in tandem with Peak Design’s existing camera cubes, although there is nothing to say that the smaller ones couldn’t fit inside the City line. Instead, this new line is more meant to appeal to a wider audience of general users, similar to some of the options in the company’s latest travel line.

The company is also deviating from its typical Kickstarter approach for these bags. The Peak Design City Line is available immediately from Peak Design’s website and authorized retailers. The series comes in several colors, including black, cypress (a dark green), eclipse (close to burgundy), lapis (a bright blue), moon (an off-white), and stone (best described as elephant gray).

Image creditsPeak Design