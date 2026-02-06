Light Lens Lab’s Charming 75mm f/2 SP-II Lens Has Vintage Vibes

Jeremy Gray

A split image: on the left, a young woman with long black hair gazes upwards outdoors; on the right, a close-up of a black Leica film camera on a dark surface.

Light Lens Lab announced that its 75mm f/2 SP-II M-mount lens has reached its final prototype stage and production will commence very soon.

The company will begin making the new 75mm f/2 SP-II lens once it fulfills its orders for the current 35mm f/1.4 Aspherical “11873” lens, which it expects to do in March. Preorders for the new 75mm prime will open on March 1.

“The 75mm f/2 ‘SP-II’ represents a continued expansion of the ‘SP-II’ series into new focal lengths, with the long-term goal of offering comprehensive focal length coverage within the ‘SP-II’ lineup,” Light Lens Lab writes. The company first teased the 75mm f/2 lens way back in 2023, promising to recreate the classic, beloved look of the Cooke Speed Panchro Series II 75mm T2.2 cinema lens. “Speed Panchro II,” hence the name “SP-II.”

A hand holds a Hasselblad X2D II camera with a lens attached. The camera's display shows settings including ISO 400 and shutter speed 1/200. Bookshelves are visible in the background.

A person holds a Hasselblad medium format camera with a large lens, displaying control dials and a digital viewfinder. A green potted plant is blurred in the background.
The new mid-telephoto prime lens channels “one of the four most celebrated optical schematics of the 1900s,” per Light Lens Lab. To that end, the new 75mm lens draws from the same optical foundation as the existing 50mm f/2 SP-II lens, meaning it employs a classic Double-Gaussian design that utilizes apochromatic lens elements. The lens promises vintage rendering, distinct visual character, and high resolving capabilities.

The lens features eight elements arranged across five groups and has a 12-bladed aperture diaphragm. As for bokeh, it looks clean with some noticeable cats eye closer to the edges.

A vibrant bouquet featuring deep red lilies, a red rose, orange lilies, white baby's breath, and branches with clusters of small red berries.

Several plush keychains shaped like cute, chubby capybaras hang in a row, each with soft brown fur and small facial features, displayed on hooks against a dark background.

A close-up of a colorful flower bouquet featuring pink carnations with purple edges in the foreground and blurred pink, yellow, and white flowers in the background.

A bright, colorful decorative ornament with gold and red details is held up at night, glowing against a blurred urban background with red and yellow lights.

A man carries a plastic container up wet stone steps at a busy dock, surrounded by other workers and boats, with a blurred, overcast background.

Based on the excellent sample photos captured using a pre-production version of the 75mm f/2 SP-II seen in this article, the lens lives up to Light Lens Lab’s promises. When shot wide open at f/2, the lens has very smooth transitions and noticeable character. When stopped down to f/2.8 and beyond, the lens sharpens up and offers what Light Lens Lab describes as “clinical” performance.

Notably, compared to the original optical schematic from which the 75mm f/2 SP-II draws, the new Light Lens Lab prime can cover medium-format (44 x 33 millimeter) image sensors, which means it can be adapted to Fujifilm GFX System and Hasselblad X cameras.

A glass jar holds delicate white and yellow chamomile flowers on a window sill, with a soft green background visible through the window.

A person in a brown coat holds a large green leaf in front of their face on an outdoor path, partially obscuring their face. Trees and a building are visible in the background.

A white cat sits on the ground in a garden surrounded by greenery, with bushes in the background and leaves on the ground, seen through some out-of-focus dark vertical bars in the foreground.

A child in a black jacket is holding a stick outdoors, with blurred autumn trees and sunlight in the background. The child is facing away from the camera.

A child wearing a dark sweatshirt is shown in soft focus, concentrating on threading something small with both hands. The child’s face is partially visible, with attention on the hands.

The lens is made from a lightweight yet durable aluminum alloy. The manual focus lens also features a manual aperture control ring and depth of field markings on its barrel, and it can focus as close as 0.7 meters (2.3 feet). The lens weighs 310 grams (10.9 ounces) and is 73 millimeters (2.9 inches) long.

A woman in a white dress sits on a white ledge by the sea, framed by an arched doorway, with soft natural light and a calm, blue-toned atmosphere.

A woman in a white dress stands inside a small, white, chapel-like structure by the sea at dusk, with cloudy skies and trees nearby.

A person sits alone in a sunlit corner, surrounded by deep shadows and dappled light streaming through a window, creating a dramatic and contemplative atmosphere.

A young person with long straight black hair and bangs, wearing a white shirt and dark vest, looks thoughtfully into the distance with a blurred outdoor background.

A young woman with long dark hair sits alone on a wooden bench outside a building, wearing a dark coat and holding a black bag. She gazes forward with a calm expression. Green leaves are blurred in the foreground.

A white ceramic mug with black speckles and the words "Better Together" on the handle sits on a shelf among glassware and kitchen items.

The Light Lens Lab 75mm f/2 SP-II will come in an aluminum chrome version for $749 and an aluminum black paint variant for $799. Light Lens Lab says preorders are scheduled to open on March 1, and fulfillment is slated to begin on March 20. The company adds that it intends to release more SP-II series lenses later this year.

