Light Lens Lab’s Charming 75mm f/2 SP-II Lens Has Vintage Vibes

Light Lens Lab announced that its 75mm f/2 SP-II M-mount lens has reached its final prototype stage and production will commence very soon.

The company will begin making the new 75mm f/2 SP-II lens once it fulfills its orders for the current 35mm f/1.4 Aspherical “11873” lens, which it expects to do in March. Preorders for the new 75mm prime will open on March 1.

“The 75mm f/2 ‘SP-II’ represents a continued expansion of the ‘SP-II’ series into new focal lengths, with the long-term goal of offering comprehensive focal length coverage within the ‘SP-II’ lineup,” Light Lens Lab writes. The company first teased the 75mm f/2 lens way back in 2023, promising to recreate the classic, beloved look of the Cooke Speed Panchro Series II 75mm T2.2 cinema lens. “Speed Panchro II,” hence the name “SP-II.”

The new mid-telephoto prime lens channels “one of the four most celebrated optical schematics of the 1900s,” per Light Lens Lab. To that end, the new 75mm lens draws from the same optical foundation as the existing 50mm f/2 SP-II lens, meaning it employs a classic Double-Gaussian design that utilizes apochromatic lens elements. The lens promises vintage rendering, distinct visual character, and high resolving capabilities.

The lens features eight elements arranged across five groups and has a 12-bladed aperture diaphragm. As for bokeh, it looks clean with some noticeable cats eye closer to the edges.

Based on the excellent sample photos captured using a pre-production version of the 75mm f/2 SP-II seen in this article, the lens lives up to Light Lens Lab’s promises. When shot wide open at f/2, the lens has very smooth transitions and noticeable character. When stopped down to f/2.8 and beyond, the lens sharpens up and offers what Light Lens Lab describes as “clinical” performance.

Notably, compared to the original optical schematic from which the 75mm f/2 SP-II draws, the new Light Lens Lab prime can cover medium-format (44 x 33 millimeter) image sensors, which means it can be adapted to Fujifilm GFX System and Hasselblad X cameras.

The lens is made from a lightweight yet durable aluminum alloy. The manual focus lens also features a manual aperture control ring and depth of field markings on its barrel, and it can focus as close as 0.7 meters (2.3 feet). The lens weighs 310 grams (10.9 ounces) and is 73 millimeters (2.9 inches) long.

The Light Lens Lab 75mm f/2 SP-II will come in an aluminum chrome version for $749 and an aluminum black paint variant for $799. Light Lens Lab says preorders are scheduled to open on March 1, and fulfillment is slated to begin on March 20. The company adds that it intends to release more SP-II series lenses later this year.

Image credits: Light Lens Lab