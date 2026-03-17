Viltrox Teases Apochromatic Full-Frame Prime Lenses

Jeremy Gray

A person holds a Sony mirrorless camera with a large Viltrox lens, above a display table featuring several other camera lenses and accessories.

Viltrox has teased some exciting new lenses at The Photography and Video Show in Birmingham, England, including a pair of Evo Series prime lenses with apochromatic optical designs.

As the company promised, the lenses are on site in Birmingham, and PetaPixel‘s Matt Growcoot saw them firsthand, including the AF 55mm f/1.8 Evo.

It is a busy time of year for photography companies like Viltrox, with a record-setting CP+ 2026 show just a few weeks ago in Japan, WPPI in Las Vegas earlier this month, and now The Photography and Video Show in England. Although Viltrox did not have its own booth at CP+, the company was still present, teasing upcoming products.

As Photo Rumors reported, a Viltrox engineer at CP+ discussed the upcoming AF 35mm f/1.8 and AF 55mm f/1.8 Evo lenses.

A close-up photo of a Sony Alpha 7 III camera with a Viltrox AF 24mm f/1.8 FE lens attached, featuring a lens hood, displayed on a white surface.
Photo by Matt Growcoot

The company says that both of these new Evo primes feature an “apochromatic,” or APO design. However, the company notes that many of its competitors use the term “APO” loosely, even when their lenses don’t meet the standard and don’t deliver true apochromatic performance.

“However, for us, APO signifies true apochromatic aberration,” Viltrox says. “Therefore, even though the 85mm f/2 Evo surpasses some so-called APO lenses in many aspects, we still haven’t given it the APO designation.”

A camera lens is displayed in front of large blue letters spelling "EVO" on a dark background, with a gradient effect at the bottom.

The upcoming AF 35mm f/1.8 and AF 55mm f/1.8 primes, however, will receive the APO designation, which Viltrox says it internally calls “Hyper APO.”

In simple terms, an apochromatic, or APO, lens uses an optical design that focuses red, green, and blue light onto a single focal plane, effectively eliminating chromatic aberration, or color fringing.

Leica, well known for its apochromatic lenses, explains it well: “In normal lens designs, blue and green light converges on one focal plane, while the (longer) wavelength of red light is refracted to a slightly different plane of focus. This effect (known as ‘chromatic aberration’, or ‘color fringing’) is more pronounced in longer focal lengths — making it a particular problem in long telephoto lenses. With APO lenses, on the other hand, the construction of the lens elements and the use of low-dispersion glass enables all colors to converge at the same point of focus — resulting in a sharper image without color fringing.”

There is still a relative lack of information about Viltrox’s upcoming Evo series lenses. It’s not clear when they will come out, but the new full-frame primes will be available for Sony E, Nikon Z, and L-Mount cameras. It’s also unknown how much the lenses will cost, although if the only other Evo lens released so far, the AF 85mm f/2 Evo, is any indication, the new primes will be very affordable. The 85mm f/2 is just $275.

Buy the Viltrox AF 85mm f/2 Evo new on B&HBuy the Viltrox AF 85mm f/2 Evo used on KEH.com

Image credits: Viltrox, Matt Growcoot

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