The Leica 100mm f/2.8 Is a Modern Revival of an R-Mount Lens From 1987

Jaron Schneider

A person holds a Leica camera body in one hand and a detached camera lens in the other, preparing to attach the lens. The scene is set on a dark surface with other camera equipment nearby.

Leica has announced the APO-Macro-Elmarit-SL 100mm f/2.8 lens, a modern revival of the highly-regarded 100mm f/2.8 R-mount lens originally released back in 1987.

Buy the Leica APO-Macro-Elmarit-SL 100mm f/2.8 new on B&HBuy the Leica APO-Macro-Elmarit-SL 100mm f/2.8 used on KEH.com

As Leica Classic describes it, the Leica Apo-Macro-Elmarit-R 100mm f/2.8 is considered as one of the best macro macro lenses ever made for the 35mm format and “set new standards for optical correction at close and long distances.” Leica itself today says that it was “a milestone in optical craftsmanship,” which explains why the lens, used, is still relatively expensive today. Leica discontinued the R-mount and its 35mm DSLRs back in 2009.

A Leica APO-Macro-Elmarit-SL 100mm f/2.8 camera lens standing upright on a white background, displaying its black cylindrical body with engraved text and yellow "100" marking near the base.

The new APO-Macro-Elmarit-SL 100mm f/2.8 pays homage to that original lens but brings it into the modern, mirrorless world. Leica says it pays homage to it and, like its R-mount predecessor, it promises to “deliver outstanding imaging performance right to the edges” due mainly to its apochromatic correction. In short, photographers should expect the lens to be extremely sharp.

The term “apochromatic” refers to a lens design that endeavors to bring all three wavelengths of light — red, green, and blue — into a focus point at the exact same plane, which is exceptionally difficult. The concept of focusing wavelengths of light was recently explained at length in a PetaPixel story on longitudinal chromatic aberration (or LoCA). Unfortunately, the term lacks a strong, formal definition, so use of it by lens manufacturers varies in viability since the definition of “exact same plane” varies depending on who is asked (Is it truly exact? At what level?). Leica is, luckily, one of the manufacturers that doesn’t just throw that term around, so it’s probably fair to believe it has achieved what it claims.

Top view of a black Leica camera with an attached 100mm APO-Macro-Elmarit-SL lens; various control dials, buttons, and a screen are visible on the camera body.

The APO-Macro-Elmarit-SL 100mm f/2.8 has a close focusing distance of 30 centimeters (one foot) and a maximum reproduction ratio of 1:1, making it a true macro lens. Focal lengths right around 100mm are also typically beloved by portrait and beauty photographers for their excellent rendering of facial features, and Leica says as much, arguing that it is ideal for that use case.

The lens is constructed of 17 elements arranged into 12 groups (substantially more than the eight elements in six groups that the original R-mount featured). It also has a nine-bladed aperture diaphragm with a range of f/2.8 through f/22, but it lacks a physical aperture ring, so it can only be adjusted through the camera. On that note, it doesn’t have anything in the way of physical controls save for an autofocus/manual focus selector switch.

A person in a green jacket holds a Leica camera with a large telephoto lens, adjusting settings on the camera. The background is softly blurred.

The lens weighs 862 grams (1.9 pounds) and measures 137.6mm (5.4 inches) long. It has a 67mm front filter thread diameter.

The Leica APO-Macro-Elmarit-SL 100mm f/2.8 will be available starting June 25 for $2,700.

Buy the Leica APO-Macro-Elmarit-SL 100mm f/2.8 new on B&HBuy the Leica APO-Macro-Elmarit-SL 100mm f/2.8 used on KEH.com

Image credits: Leica

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