Maingear’s New Powerful PCs Hide the Cables and Put Your Style on Display

Maingear makes some very powerful and stylish PCs for gamers, photographers, and video editors. It now also makes very clean ones, thanks to its new “Zero” tower.

The Maingear Zero promises high-end performance and a very clean aesthetic. The Zero features current-gen RTX graphics, liquid cooling, and a see-through design with very well-organized wires and cables.

PC users seeking a high-performance tower typically have to settle for a messy or boring pre-built tower, or build something themselves and contend with the monumental challenges of cable management.

As Engadget notes, Maingear is a leader in the clean-cable category, having developed its patented Maingear Rear Connector cable technology back in 2024.

The new Maingear Zero takes this approach up a notch or two, though. A significant portion of the tower remains empty for the user to customize and tweak. Users can add a bunch of LEDs, for example, a popular way for PC users to personalize their builds. People can even put figurines or collectibles inside their tower for display, or add an optional curved OLED that can be programmed to display specific video loops.

While none of these tricks are necessary or improve the PC’s performance, they are arguably cool, which does matter to many customers, especially those putting down many thousands of dollars for something they want to proudly put on their desk.

Speaking of performance, though, the Maingear Zero is unsurprisingly potent. Configurations start at $2,799 with an Nvidia RTX 5070 GPU, an Intel Core Ultra 5 250K Plus CPU, 32GB of DDR5 memory, and a 2TB Gen4 NVMe SSD.

Configurations quickly ramp up in price, including the top-end pre-built Zero Launch Edition Champion tower. For $6,799, users get an Nvidia RTX 5090, AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D, 32GB of DDR5 memory, and 2TB of NVMe SSD storage.

Each of the nine pre-built options can be further configured, including options to change the GPU or CPU, upgrade fans, add more RAM, increase the SSD capacity, or add a second SSD or HDD. Complete build options and specifications are detailed on Maingear’s website.

Image creditsMaingear. Header photo created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.com.