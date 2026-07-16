No One Agrees with Our RX10 V Take | The PetaPixel Podcast

This week on the PetaPixel Podcast, the team is joined by Chelsea Mercado Northrup⁩ to discuss the RX10 V (and why no one seems to agree with our less-than-sparkling review) and Tamron’s new design shift, as well as take part in the highly-requested Lens Draft! PetaPixel‘s Jeremy Gray also joins in for this extra-long episode!

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We use Riverside to record The PetaPixel Podcast in our online recording studio.



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In This Episode: