No One Agrees with Our RX10 V Take | The PetaPixel Podcast
This week on the PetaPixel Podcast, the team is joined by Chelsea Mercado Northrup to discuss the RX10 V (and why no one seems to agree with our less-than-sparkling review) and Tamron’s new design shift, as well as take part in the highly-requested Lens Draft! PetaPixel‘s Jeremy Gray also joins in for this extra-long episode!
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In This Episode:
- 00:00 – Intro with Chelsea Northrup Mercado!
- 14:39 – What do we think of Tamron’s new design?
- 22:38 – GoPro’s founder lends the company $20M to try and stay alive
- 25:27 – Beni is a cute little camera robot that follows you around
- 29:50 – If you squint, you can see what makes this 30th anniversary GR IV special
- 33:53 – Fujifilms 19-35mm T3.5 is a very wide medium format cine lens
- 36:55 – Xtra might be in trouble: https://petapixel.com/2026/07/10/fcc-fines-multiple-companies-it-says-are-bringing-dji-tech-into-the-u-s/
- 39:17 – No one agrees with our RX10 V take
- 52:51 – The Lens Draft w/ Chelsea Mercado and Jeremy Gray
- 1:46:45 – Feel good story of the week
- 1:49:09 – Join Chelsea on her new channel