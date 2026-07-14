The Tamron 12-20mm f/2.8 Is Wholly Redesigned and Promises G Master Quality

Jaron Schneider
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A Nikon Z7 II camera with a large lens rests on a wooden surface next to green leafy branches.

Tamron has announced the 12-20mm f/2.8 (Model A084) lens, a new fast-aperture and ultra-wide zoom lens for Nikon Z and Sony E-mount full-frame cameras. Not only is this an entirely new lens formula, but it represents a branding shift for the company, too.

Tamron 12-20mm f/2.8Buy new on B&HTamron 12-20mm f/2.8Buy used on KEH.com

The new lens represents a shift in branding and design for Tamron, which is not only evident in the visual identity of the lens and its packaging, but also in the amount of control it affords photographers and even the product’s name. Tamron has dropped the likes of “Di III VXD” from its lens name, instead going with the far simpler Tamron 12-20mm f/2.8.

A person holding a Nikon camera up to their face, preparing to take a photo outdoors with greenery and yellow leaves in the blurred background.

The body of the lens has updated textures on the control rings, has a darker matte finish, and the optic is absolutely covered in functions. It has a manual focus ring, zoom ring, and customizable control ring (on Nikon Z mount), as well as an aperture de-click switch, manual focus selector switch, a pair of customizable buttons that are linked to a new three-way selector switch, a zoom lock switch, and a manual focus locking switch. Around the entire barrel of this lens, there is some kind of switch or button that photographers can use to customize the experience.

A person holds a Nikon camera with a large lens outdoors near green leaves, preparing to take a photo in bright natural light.

The petal-style lens hood is permanently affixed to the front of the lens, meaning it is not possible to use traditional screw-on filters. Instead, the rear of the lens accepts gel-style cut-out filters.

The lens measures 4.7 inches (119.3mm) in length and weighs 20.2 ounces (570g). It is also weather-sealed at multiple points, although Tamron does not give it an IP rating.

For autofocus, the lens features Tamron’s VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive), which is a linear actuator-style motor, and has a minimum object distance of 7.1 inches (0.18 meters) at the widest focal length. At 20mm, close focusing shifts to 11.1 inches (0.28 meters). The lens has a maximum magnification ratio of 1:5.8 at 12mm and 1:9.1 at 20mm.

A close-up of a Tamron 12-20mm f/2.8 wide-angle camera lens, showing detailed textures, zoom and focus rings, switches, and branding on an isolated white background.

Optically, the Tamron 12-20mm f/2.8 features a construction of 17 elements arranged into 12 groups, including an XGM (eXpanded Glass Molded Aspherical) lens element, three GM (Glass Molded Aspherical) lens elements, and multiple other “special lens elements” to maintain high image quality. It features an aperture range of f/2.8 through f/16 via an unusual 12-bladed diaphragm.

Tamron says the design effectively suppresses peripheral blurring and color fringing while correcting sagittal coma flare. That last note touches on one of the main use cases Tamron envisions for this lens: astrophotography.

On that note, the company specifically said photographers could expect G Master-level quality from this lens, going so far as to say that it “is poised to become the ‘new protagonist’ for astrophotography and interior shooting.”

Below are a few sample images taken with the 12-20mm f/2.8, provided courtesy of Tamron:

Green northern lights dance across a starry night sky, reflecting over a calm lake with snowy mountains and a rugged, rocky shoreline in the background.

Snow-dusted black sand beach leads to dramatic, jagged mountains under a clear blue sky, with sunlight highlighting the mountain peaks.

A sunlit tree stands framed by a natural red rock arch at sunrise, with warm light casting long shadows across rugged terrain and distant hills under a clear blue sky.

View from inside a colorful slot canyon, showing swirling, wavy sandstone walls in shades of orange, red, and brown, with a sliver of bright blue sky visible through a narrow opening above.

Snowy mountains and shoreline under a night sky with bright green northern lights reflecting on the calm water.

An ornate theater with red seats, golden balconies, a grand chandelier, and a large painted ceiling. The stage features a decorative backdrop, and the architecture is richly detailed and elegant.

A flock of seagulls flies over a wide river with boats, rippling water, and an old stone bridge in the background under a clear blue sky.

Winding curves and textured walls of a red sandstone slot canyon, with rocks and scattered debris on the canyon floor, lit by warm sunlight filtering through narrow openings above.

The Tamron 12-20mm f/2.8 is set to become available for Sony E and Nikon Z mounts starting July 30 for $1,699.

Tamron 12-20mm f/2.8Buy new on B&HTamron 12-20mm f/2.8Buy used on KEH.com

Image creditsTamron

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