The Tamron 12-20mm f/2.8 Is Wholly Redesigned and Promises G Master Quality

Tamron has announced the 12-20mm f/2.8 (Model A084) lens, a new fast-aperture and ultra-wide zoom lens for Nikon Z and Sony E-mount full-frame cameras. Not only is this an entirely new lens formula, but it represents a branding shift for the company, too.

The new lens represents a shift in branding and design for Tamron, which is not only evident in the visual identity of the lens and its packaging, but also in the amount of control it affords photographers and even the product’s name. Tamron has dropped the likes of “Di III VXD” from its lens name, instead going with the far simpler Tamron 12-20mm f/2.8.

The body of the lens has updated textures on the control rings, has a darker matte finish, and the optic is absolutely covered in functions. It has a manual focus ring, zoom ring, and customizable control ring (on Nikon Z mount), as well as an aperture de-click switch, manual focus selector switch, a pair of customizable buttons that are linked to a new three-way selector switch, a zoom lock switch, and a manual focus locking switch. Around the entire barrel of this lens, there is some kind of switch or button that photographers can use to customize the experience.

The petal-style lens hood is permanently affixed to the front of the lens, meaning it is not possible to use traditional screw-on filters. Instead, the rear of the lens accepts gel-style cut-out filters.

The lens measures 4.7 inches (119.3mm) in length and weighs 20.2 ounces (570g). It is also weather-sealed at multiple points, although Tamron does not give it an IP rating.

For autofocus, the lens features Tamron’s VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive), which is a linear actuator-style motor, and has a minimum object distance of 7.1 inches (0.18 meters) at the widest focal length. At 20mm, close focusing shifts to 11.1 inches (0.28 meters). The lens has a maximum magnification ratio of 1:5.8 at 12mm and 1:9.1 at 20mm.

Optically, the Tamron 12-20mm f/2.8 features a construction of 17 elements arranged into 12 groups, including an XGM (eXpanded Glass Molded Aspherical) lens element, three GM (Glass Molded Aspherical) lens elements, and multiple other “special lens elements” to maintain high image quality. It features an aperture range of f/2.8 through f/16 via an unusual 12-bladed diaphragm.

Tamron says the design effectively suppresses peripheral blurring and color fringing while correcting sagittal coma flare. That last note touches on one of the main use cases Tamron envisions for this lens: astrophotography.

On that note, the company specifically said photographers could expect G Master-level quality from this lens, going so far as to say that it “is poised to become the ‘new protagonist’ for astrophotography and interior shooting.”

Below are a few sample images taken with the 12-20mm f/2.8, provided courtesy of Tamron:

The Tamron 12-20mm f/2.8 is set to become available for Sony E and Nikon Z mounts starting July 30 for $1,699.

Image creditsTamron