Fujifilm GF19-35mm T3.5 Is a Wide and Fast Large Format Power Zoom

Fujifilm has announced the Fujinon GF19-35mm T3.5 PZ OIS WR lens, its second cinema power zoom lens for large format filmmaking with the GFX system.

The company says that this new lens is the widest angle of view available for the GF format, offering filmmakers at all levels of production a large format cinema zoom “with expanded cinematic versatility and exceptional optical performance in a compact, lightweight design.” As a note, the term “large format” means something different between photo and video. In the video space, the GFX medium format sensor is huge, and one of the largest sensors available today for filmmaking when you look at the Eterna 55.

Fujifilm intends the Fujinon GF19-35mm T3.5 to be used in conjunction with the GF32-90mmT3.5 PZ OIS WR, which was announced alongside the GFX Eterna 55, as it shares identical exterior dimensions, making swapping them back and forth on set simple. The company also made the operability of the zoom and focus functions standardized between the two lenses.

The lens is constructed of 23 elements arranged into 15 groups, which include four extra-low dispersion elements and three aspherical elements, which Fujifilm says effectively suppress aberrations and keep the lens relatively compact despite its wide angle and constant T3.5 aperture. Speaking of which, it features a 13-bladed iris, which the company says produces a nearly circular bokeh to create very round out-of-focus elements, even when stopped down.

On the compactness note, the lens measures 8.74 inches (222mm) in length and weighs about 4.6 pounds (2.1 kilograms).

The GF19-35mm T3.5 also has Fujifilm’s Nano GI coating, which it says suppresses flare and ghosting caused by light entering at oblique angles, therefore reducing reflection loss and improving light transmission. As a video-focused lens, Fujifilm says it fine-tuned the lens to optimally suppress lens breathing.

The lens also has built-in image stabilization with shake-sensing accuracy for when it and the camera are shoulder-mounted in run-and-gun, documentary situations. The lens also has high-speed motors that drive the focus, zoom, and aperture ring operations, which Fujifilm says result in excellent responsiveness and high accuracy.

“GF19-35mmT3.5 not only continues Fujinon’s legacy in optical design, but as the first expansion of the GF cinema zoom line, it emphasizes Fujifilm’s commitment to products designed specifically for filmmaking,” John Blackwood, director, Brand and Product Marketing, Electronic Imaging and Optical Devices Divisions, at Fujifilm North America Corporation, says. “The expansive large format angle of view helps preserve natural perspective across the frame, allowing filmmakers to anchor their vision for cinematic storytelling.”

The Fujinon GF19-35mmT3.5 PZ OIS WR lens will be available starting July 23, 2026, for $5,699. As a point of reference, that’s $300 less expensive than the companion GF32-90mmT3.5 PZ OIS WR.

Image credits: Fujifilm