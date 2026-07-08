Fujifilm GF19-35mm T3.5 Is a Wide and Fast Large Format Power Zoom

Jaron Schneider

A black Fujinon 19-35mm camera lens with various control rings, focus and zoom markings, and labeled switches on the side, shown against a plain white background.

Fujifilm has announced the Fujinon GF19-35mm T3.5 PZ OIS WR lens, its second cinema power zoom lens for large format filmmaking with the GFX system.

Buy the Fujinon GF19-35mmT3.5 PZ OIS WR new on B&HBuy the Fujinon GF19-35mmT3.5 PZ OIS WR used on KEH.com

The company says that this new lens is the widest angle of view available for the GF format, offering filmmakers at all levels of production a large format cinema zoom “with expanded cinematic versatility and exceptional optical performance in a compact, lightweight design.” As a note, the term “large format” means something different between photo and video. In the video space, the GFX medium format sensor is huge, and one of the largest sensors available today for filmmaking when you look at the Eterna 55.

A professional digital cinema camera with a large Fujinon lens and top handle, featuring multiple control buttons and ports, designed for high-end video production.

Buy the GFX Eterna 55 new on B&HBuy the GFX Eterna 55 used on KEH.com

Fujifilm intends the Fujinon GF19-35mm T3.5 to be used in conjunction with the GF32-90mmT3.5 PZ OIS WR, which was announced alongside the GFX Eterna 55, as it shares identical exterior dimensions, making swapping them back and forth on set simple. The company also made the operability of the zoom and focus functions standardized between the two lenses.

Two people stand indoors, holding professional video cameras with large lenses and mounted screens. A third camera is positioned on a tripod in the foreground, focused and ready for filming.

Buy the Fujinon GF 32-90mm T3.5 PZ OIS WR new on B&HBuy the Fujinon GF 32-90mm T3.5 PZ OIS WR used on KEH.com

The lens is constructed of 23 elements arranged into 15 groups, which include four extra-low dispersion elements and three aspherical elements, which Fujifilm says effectively suppress aberrations and keep the lens relatively compact despite its wide angle and constant T3.5 aperture. Speaking of which, it features a 13-bladed iris, which the company says produces a nearly circular bokeh to create very round out-of-focus elements, even when stopped down.

On the compactness note, the lens measures 8.74 inches (222mm) in length and weighs about 4.6 pounds (2.1 kilograms).

A person operates a professional video camera with stabilizing gear while standing outdoors between large rock formations on a dirt path.

The GF19-35mm T3.5 also has Fujifilm’s Nano GI coating, which it says suppresses flare and ghosting caused by light entering at oblique angles, therefore reducing reflection loss and improving light transmission. As a video-focused lens, Fujifilm says it fine-tuned the lens to optimally suppress lens breathing.

The lens also has built-in image stabilization with shake-sensing accuracy for when it and the camera are shoulder-mounted in run-and-gun, documentary situations. The lens also has high-speed motors that drive the focus, zoom, and aperture ring operations, which Fujifilm says result in excellent responsiveness and high accuracy.

A boy in a blue life jacket sits in a yellow canoe on a lake, holding a paddle, with a large camera mounted in front of him. Trees and water are visible in the background.

“GF19-35mmT3.5 not only continues Fujinon’s legacy in optical design, but as the first expansion of the GF cinema zoom line, it emphasizes Fujifilm’s commitment to products designed specifically for filmmaking,” John Blackwood, director, Brand and Product Marketing, Electronic Imaging and Optical Devices Divisions, at Fujifilm North America Corporation, says. “The expansive large format angle of view helps preserve natural perspective across the frame, allowing filmmakers to anchor their vision for cinematic storytelling.”

A professional digital cinema camera with various attachments and a large lens is mounted on a tripod indoors, in front of blue and white shelves.

The Fujinon GF19-35mmT3.5 PZ OIS WR lens will be available starting July 23, 2026, for $5,699. As a point of reference, that’s $300 less expensive than the companion GF32-90mmT3.5 PZ OIS WR.

Buy the Fujinon GF19-35mmT3.5 PZ OIS WR new on B&HBuy the Fujinon GF19-35mmT3.5 PZ OIS WR used on KEH.com

Image credits: Fujifilm

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