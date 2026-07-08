Ricoh to Release Special GR IV Celebrating 30th Anniversary of GR1

Ricoh has announced that it will release a special edition GR IV that commemorates the 30th anniversary of the launch of the Ricoh GR1, the origin of the high-end compact camera series.

“Since the launch of the film camera Ricoh GR1 in October 1996, the GR series has earned the support of a great many users, particularly professionals and advanced amateur photographers,” Ricoh Japan says. “The essential values of GR — its commitment to high image quality, quick response, and portability, and its determination to keep pursuing the ultimate snapshooter — have continued to be passed down unchanged in current models as well.”

The camera, which is tentatively being named the Ricoh GR IV 30th Anniversary Edition, will be limited to just 6,000 units worldwide. It will feature a shutter release button and rear buttons finished in a paint color inspired by the GR1, as well as a special “GN-3 (30th)” ring cap with a diamond cut finish. Just like other special edition models of the GR IV, it will also have a dedicated power-off screen featuring the GR 30th anniversary design.

Beyond those changes to the camera itself, Ricoh will also include a metal hotshoe cover, a finger strap — both of which feature the GR 30th anniversary design — and a “special pin badge set” that the company says is inspired by successive GR series models.

The metal hot shoe cover “GK-2 (30th)” and the finger strap “GS-4 (30th)” are also planned to be sold separately. Additionally, the metal hot shoe cover will be made available for the Ricoh GR III and GR IIIx at a later date.

Final sales information and pricing are scheduled to be made available closer to the formal product availability, which is scheduled for “around this autumn.”

This launch is part of Ricoh’s “Forever a Snapshooter” celebration of the camera series’ 30th anniversary. The company said that it was preparing to launch special items commemorating the time, leading up to fan events that will be held worldwide starting in the fall.

“GR’s essential values — its unwavering commitment to high image quality, quick response, and portability, and its determination to keep pursuing the ultimate snapshooter — have been passed down unchanged, regardless of advances in technology or the changing times,” Ricoh said in April.

Image credits: Ricoh