Ricoh to Release Special GR IV Celebrating 30th Anniversary of GR1

Jaron Schneider
2

A black compact digital camera with a textured grip is shown facing forward against a plain white background. The lens is centered, and "GR" is visible on the lower right corner of the camera body.

Ricoh has announced that it will release a special edition GR IV that commemorates the 30th anniversary of the launch of the Ricoh GR1, the origin of the high-end compact camera series.

Buy the Ricoh GR IV new on B&HBuy the Ricoh GR IV used on KEH.com

“Since the launch of the film camera Ricoh GR1 in October 1996, the GR series has earned the support of a great many users, particularly professionals and advanced amateur photographers,” Ricoh Japan says. “The essential values of GR — its commitment to high image quality, quick response, and portability, and its determination to keep pursuing the ultimate snapshooter — have continued to be passed down unchanged in current models as well.”

A black compact digital camera with a textured grip, protruding lens, and labeled controls, positioned at an angle on a white background.

The camera, which is tentatively being named the Ricoh GR IV 30th Anniversary Edition, will be limited to just 6,000 units worldwide. It will feature a shutter release button and rear buttons finished in a paint color inspired by the GR1, as well as a special “GN-3 (30th)” ring cap with a diamond cut finish. Just like other special edition models of the GR IV, it will also have a dedicated power-off screen featuring the GR 30th anniversary design.

A black Ricoh digital camera shown from the back, displaying its LCD screen, control buttons, and mode dial, isolated on a white background.

Beyond those changes to the camera itself, Ricoh will also include a metal hotshoe cover, a finger strap — both of which feature the GR 30th anniversary design — and a “special pin badge set” that the company says is inspired by successive GR series models.

The metal hot shoe cover “GK-2 (30th)” and the finger strap “GS-4 (30th)” are also planned to be sold separately. Additionally, the metal hot shoe cover will be made available for the Ricoh GR III and GR IIIx at a later date.

Final sales information and pricing are scheduled to be made available closer to the formal product availability, which is scheduled for “around this autumn.”

Buy the Ricoh GR1 used on KEH.com

This launch is part of Ricoh’s “Forever a Snapshooter” celebration of the camera series’ 30th anniversary. The company said that it was preparing to launch special items commemorating the time, leading up to fan events that will be held worldwide starting in the fall.

A compact black digital camera with a textured grip and lens cover, labeled "GR LENS f=18.3mm 1:2.8" and "GR" on the lower right corner, shown facing forward against a white background.

“GR’s essential values — its unwavering commitment to high image quality, quick response, and portability, and its determination to keep pursuing the ultimate snapshooter — have been passed down unchanged, regardless of advances in technology or the changing times,” Ricoh said in April.

Image credits: Ricoh

,
, , , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.

Love PetaPixel? Go Premium.

PetaPixel is the world’s largest independent photography publication and we’re only able to continue our work with your help. Become a PetaPixel Member now and support our mission to bring you regular, high-quality reviews, features, news, and more.

  • Remove banner ads
  • Gain access to full-resolution RAW and JPEG Sample Galleries
  • Get 5% off orders from KEH.com
  • Get a $15 coupon to spend at Moment
  • Get 10% off lighting equipment from FJ Westcott
  • Get 10% off film development, scanning, and printing from Blue Moon Camera and Machine

Related Articles
Two Ricoh GR cameras are displayed side by side on a black background, with "GR" above them and "30th Anniversary - Forever a Snapshooter" written below in white text. Ricoh GR Celebrates 30 Years: ‘Forever a Snapshooter’
A black compact digital camera with a textured grip, prominent lens, and control buttons on the top, displayed on a plain white background. The Highly Anticipated Ricoh GR IV Is In Development and Coming This Fall
A black compact digital camera with a large lens, labeled "GR," placed on a dark gray surface at a slight angle. Ricoh’s Nostalgia-Fueled GR IV HDF Arrives Soon and Adds a New Electronic Shutter
A black compact digital camera with a textured grip, labeled "GR" on the front, featuring a prominent lens and control dials on top, photographed against a plain white background. Ricoh Is Making Its First GR Camera Built for Black and White Photography
Discussion