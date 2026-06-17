Over Two Years After Launch, the Fujifilm X100VI Atop a Sales Chart Feels Inevitable

Map Camera’s latest sales charts reflect yet another strong month for Fujifilm, headlined by scoring four of the top five places in May. And finally, after five months at the top, the Sony a7 V relinquished its title as the best-selling new digital camera.

As always, Map Camera’s sales rankings, spotted by Sony Alpha Rumors, are not a perfect reflection of the global camera market, but the data is among the best. Very few global retailers publish data like this, and Japanese retailer Map Camera caters to a relatively enthusiast-oriented consumer segment. Its data may not reflect total sales as well as information from a company like Amazon, but it does do a very good job capturing what serious, dedicated photographers are purchasing.

First off, the Sony a7 V finally lost its top spot in Map Camera’s best-sellers chart. The a7 V topped the charts for five consecutive months following its December launch. It was an impressive run, but the Fujifilm X100VI has returned to take back its crown.

“Although it was released in March 2024, its popularity shows no signs of waning. It’s truly astonishing,” Map Camera writes of the X100VI’s popularity. “The supply situation remains unstable. We continue to accept orders only for the number of units we expect to receive, and there are still many people who are unable to get their hands on one due to timing issues.”

The retailer adds that it believes the X100VI’s scarcity may itself be contributing to its popularity. However, as PetaPixel has written before, Fujifilm would strongly prefer to make sufficient supply to meet existing demand.

While the Sony a7 V finally dropped from first place in Map Camera’s sales rankings, it didn’t fall far, landing in second place.

“While it narrowly lost the top spot to the X100VI, the Sony α7V remains highly popular, coming in second place,” Map Camera says. “Considering its overwhelming sales figures to date, it’s understandable that demand may have settled down, but its continued presence in this ranking is a testament to its high performance and stable supply.”

The Japanese retailer also dropped another interesting tidbit. At least among its customers, “very few” photographers are buying kits with lenses. Body-only is by far the most popular option, suggesting that the a7 V’s audience is primarily those upgrading rather than jumping into an all-new system.

After the a7 V in second position, it’s the Fujifilm show, as is so often the case with camera sales charts. The Fujifilm X-T30 III, X-E5, and X-M5 round out the top five.

Landing in sixth is the Canon PowerShot G7X Mark III. This camera, announced way back in 2019, remains very popular. It is worth noting that the sales here are not for the limited-edition 30th anniversary edition designed to celebrate three decades of Canon PowerShot cameras. Map Camera thinks the camera is staying so popular because it’s compact, easy to use, and takes pretty nice pictures. It’s a good summer vacation camera, Map Camera explains.

Another compact camera follows in the seventh spot, the new Panasonic Lumix TX3, known as the ZS300 in North America. It only arrived in Japan on May 21, so it did well to land on the top 10 list for the month.

Sony’s a7C II and a6700 follow in eighth and ninth spots, with the Ricoh GR IV rounding out the top 10. The GR IV is an interesting one because, as Map Camera notes, it simply cannot keep it in stock. As soon as a unit arrives, it is sold. If Ricoh could meet demand, it is extremely likely that the GR IV would be higher on its list of best-selling new digital cameras.

Map Camera also keeps track of its best-selling used digital cameras each month, and this list is full of familiar names. The best-selling used camera was the Sony a7C II, followed by the Fujifilm X-T5 and Canon EOS R6 Mark II. Nikon, which did not make the new camera sales charts, landed four cameras on Map Camera’s used camera list.

Image credits: Fujifilm. Header image created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.com.