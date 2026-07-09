Kono Launches Three Color Films With Unique Color and Character

Jaron Schneider
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Three sets of The KONO! film boxes and canisters on green, red, and orange backgrounds, each featuring a stylized leg illustration and labeled Offbeat, Mojo, and Bebop.

Kono has announced three new C-41 35mm color films with strong visual identities. Mojo, Offbeat, and Bebop each bring a different color cast to the equation, giving the three films unique vibes and character.

The company says all three films offer analog photographers new ways to shape mood, color, and atmosphere directly on film.

Kono Mojo is what the company describes as the boldest of the three, with strong color shifts and “deep contrast” that will likely be best applied to street photography, nightlife, fashion, or experimental projects. Kono says that this film has “energetic visual character” that does not aim for a neutral color, but instead “bends the scene into something more graphic, expressive, and unpredictable.”

Below are a few sample photos taken with Kono Mojo:

A colorful hot air balloon with red, blue, green, and orange panels floats in the sky, viewed from below against a light, slightly cloudy background.

A lone bird flies in the center of a gradient sky, fading from bright pink at the top to green at the bottom.

A sandy beach under a pink-tinted sky, with gentle waves and a wooden breakwater extending into the water.

A view from below of a colorful hot air balloon with people looking out from the basket as it floats in the sky.

A large hot air balloon rises, its flame burning brightly, with people in the basket looking out. Another small balloon is visible in the sky against a backdrop of clouds.

Two partially inflated hot air balloons, one red-and-white and one with dark green and red stripes, set against a cloudy sky during what appears to be early morning or late afternoon.

A sailboat on the horizon is seen between two mossy sea walls with waves crashing. The image has a reddish-pink haze or filter, giving it a vintage feel.

A moss-covered wooden pier extends into the ocean under a turquoise sky with a pink gradient at the top. Waves crash gently beside the pier.

Rows of moss-covered wooden posts line a sandy beach, casting shadows. The sea and distant horizon are visible, and the image has a red light leak effect on the left side.

Two wooden easels stand on a sandy beach near the shoreline, behind a row of algae-covered wooden posts, with waves and a pastel sky in the background.

Kono Offbeat is described as having clearly “off-center color character.” With hints of cross-processed color that pushes greens more towards emerald and cyan, Kono says that it is made for photographers who want photos to look different and more vivid straight off the scan, but remain usable for everyday scenes. Basically, different, but not quite as experimental.

Below are some sample images captured on Kono Offbeat:

Several hot air balloons float across a cloudy sky at sunset, silhouetted against the light. Dark trees line the bottom of the image.

A close-up of a colorful hot air balloon with green and orange panels floats against a blue sky with scattered clouds. Tree tops are visible in the lower right corner.

A hot air balloon is being inflated with a visible flame, while people sit in the basket. There are cars, tents, and people in the background on a grassy field.

A hot air balloon carrying people in a wicker basket floats above treetops against a blue sky with clouds, viewed from below.

Green and white hot air balloon with people in the basket floats in the sky, with parts of other balloons visible nearby. Blue sky and scattered clouds are in the background.

Close-up view of colorful hot air balloons ascending into the sky, with a green balloon and basket prominently visible, and portions of other balloons alongside.

A group of people sits in a hot air balloon basket on a grassy field, preparing for takeoff. The balloon canopy is partially inflated above them. Cars and tents are visible in the background.

A close-up of a green and yellow hot air balloon rising against a partly cloudy blue sky, with part of another green balloon visible in the background.

A hot air balloon with the word "Landal" floats in a bright, partly cloudy sky, silhouetted against the sunlight and surrounded by fluffy clouds.

Finally, Kono Bebop is described as a more “refined” C-41 color negative film. The company says photographers should expect “elegant tonal depth, subtle color shifts, and a cinematic visual signature” that is made for capturing “atmosphere, soft color, and quiet, timeless moments.” More practically speaking, that means more balanced, even contrast, and less saturated colors. Kono says Bebop’s more nostalgic, gentle tones are a good fit for everything from portraits and architecture to general, everyday use.

Below are a few sample photos captured on Kono Bebop:

A sailboat glides on the ocean under a clear blue sky, with gentle waves meeting a wide, empty sandy beach in the foreground.

A close-up of weathered, moss-covered wooden posts on a sandy beach with ocean waves blurred in the background.

A sandy beach with wooden posts aligned in a row and a single red kite flying in the blue sky above the horizon.

Colorful pastel beach huts with closed doors stand in a row on sand, set against a backdrop of grassy dunes under a bright, sunny sky.

Several colorful hot air balloons, one with a bright flame, prepare for lift-off on a grassy field under a partly cloudy sky. People are visible in the nearest wooden basket.

A large red hot air balloon with people in the basket floats in the sky, surrounded by other colorful balloons, against a backdrop of clouds.

Two hot air balloons float in a partly cloudy sky above tree silhouettes at sunset or sunrise.

“With Mojo, OffBeat, and Bebop, the Kono Manufaktur continues its commitment to developing films that go beyond technical reproduction, encouraging photographers to explore color as a creative tool and to create images with unmistakable analog character,” Kono says.

Kono’s new films are available directly from the company’s website starting this week. All three are available for €17.90 per 36-exposure roll.

Image creditsKono Manufaktur

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