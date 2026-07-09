Kono Launches Three Color Films With Unique Color and Character

Kono has announced three new C-41 35mm color films with strong visual identities. Mojo, Offbeat, and Bebop each bring a different color cast to the equation, giving the three films unique vibes and character.

The company says all three films offer analog photographers new ways to shape mood, color, and atmosphere directly on film.

Kono Mojo is what the company describes as the boldest of the three, with strong color shifts and “deep contrast” that will likely be best applied to street photography, nightlife, fashion, or experimental projects. Kono says that this film has “energetic visual character” that does not aim for a neutral color, but instead “bends the scene into something more graphic, expressive, and unpredictable.”

Below are a few sample photos taken with Kono Mojo:

Kono Offbeat is described as having clearly “off-center color character.” With hints of cross-processed color that pushes greens more towards emerald and cyan, Kono says that it is made for photographers who want photos to look different and more vivid straight off the scan, but remain usable for everyday scenes. Basically, different, but not quite as experimental.

Below are some sample images captured on Kono Offbeat:

Finally, Kono Bebop is described as a more “refined” C-41 color negative film. The company says photographers should expect “elegant tonal depth, subtle color shifts, and a cinematic visual signature” that is made for capturing “atmosphere, soft color, and quiet, timeless moments.” More practically speaking, that means more balanced, even contrast, and less saturated colors. Kono says Bebop’s more nostalgic, gentle tones are a good fit for everything from portraits and architecture to general, everyday use.

Below are a few sample photos captured on Kono Bebop:

“With Mojo, OffBeat, and Bebop, the Kono Manufaktur continues its commitment to developing films that go beyond technical reproduction, encouraging photographers to explore color as a creative tool and to create images with unmistakable analog character,” Kono says.

Kono’s new films are available directly from the company’s website starting this week. All three are available for €17.90 per 36-exposure roll.

Image creditsKono Manufaktur