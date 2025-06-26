Kono Color 200 is a New Negative Film Available in Cartridges and Bulk Rolls

Kono Manufaktur, a film manufacturer based in Germany, announced a new color negative film stock called Kono Color 200. It is available in both 36 exposure rolls packed inside refurbished cartridges or as 30.5-meter bulk rolls for photographers who prefer to load their own film.

Kono Color 200 uses a brand-new formula that the company says was developed with its professional partner in Germany and then spooled and packaged by Kono using its “innovative machinery” that the company designed and built itself. Kono says that Color 200 stands as a testament to the passion and skill behind analog photography.

“In 2025, the German UNESCO commission recognized the craftsmanship of analog photography as an intangible cultural heritage in Germany, celebrating a legacy of precise skill and timeless artistry. To celebrate this significant accolade, we introduce Kono Color 200, as a world premiere. A Color Negative film with an ISO of 200, crafted for those who appreciate the enduring beauty of traditional film,” Kono says.

“Made for the creative community… whether you’re a casual shooter or a DIY film loader, this one’s for you. And all that at a fantastic price.”

Kono was founded in 2014 and the first two films it created, Rotwild and Kolorit 400T, were respooled motion picture films. But by early 2015, Kono had advanced to producing its own “original” film emulsions including Sunstroke, Moonstruck, Monsoon, Galaxy, Candy, and Mirage as well as what it calls “effect” films Luft (Air) and Liebe (Love), Holiday feeling (Wintermärchen), Alien, and Ufo. The company continued to develop new films over the next decade for both 35mm and 120 format cameras. The company has been busy over the last decade and Kono Color 200 is its 45th product, a milestone it says is a “global first that reflects their passion and innovation.” Kono says this isn’t the end for it either and its next “analog innovation” is already in the works.

Below are a few sample images captured on Kono Color 200, courtesy of Kono:

Kono Color 200 is an ISO 200, C-41 process film. The 36-exposure rolls retail for €9.90 (about $11.60) but at the time of publication, the bulk roll pricing was not listed on the company’s website. Kono says that production of the new emulsion is in “full swing” and will soon be available at other film retailers in addition to directly ordering from the company’s website.

Image credits: Kono Manufaktur