Kono Color 200 is a New Negative Film Available in Cartridges and Bulk Rolls

Jaron Schneider

A pink and black canister, film roll, and box labeled "KONO COLOR 200" and "SMILE" are displayed, with ISO 200 and "Open only in darkroom" text visible on the round film tin.

Kono Manufaktur, a film manufacturer based in Germany, announced a new color negative film stock called Kono Color 200. It is available in both 36 exposure rolls packed inside refurbished cartridges or as 30.5-meter bulk rolls for photographers who prefer to load their own film.

Kono Color 200 uses a brand-new formula that the company says was developed with its professional partner in Germany and then spooled and packaged by Kono using its “innovative machinery” that the company designed and built itself. Kono says that Color 200 stands as a testament to the passion and skill behind analog photography.

“In 2025, the German UNESCO commission recognized the craftsmanship of analog photography as an intangible cultural heritage in Germany, celebrating a legacy of precise skill and timeless artistry. To celebrate this significant accolade, we introduce Kono Color 200, as a world premiere. A Color Negative film with an ISO of 200, crafted for those who appreciate the enduring beauty of traditional film,” Kono says.

“Made for the creative community… whether you’re a casual shooter or a DIY film loader, this one’s for you. And all that at a fantastic price.”

A close-up of several pink and black boxes labeled "SMILE You're on film" and "KONO COLOR 200 135-36" placed among round silver tins with similar colorful labels.

Kono was founded in 2014 and the first two films it created, Rotwild and Kolorit 400T, were respooled motion picture films. But by early 2015, Kono had advanced to producing its own “original” film emulsions including Sunstroke, Moonstruck, Monsoon, Galaxy, Candy, and Mirage as well as what it calls “effect” films Luft (Air) and Liebe (Love), Holiday feeling (Wintermärchen), Alien, and Ufo. The company continued to develop new films over the next decade for both 35mm and 120 format cameras. The company has been busy over the last decade and Kono Color 200 is its 45th product, a milestone it says is a “global first that reflects their passion and innovation.” Kono says this isn’t the end for it either and its next “analog innovation” is already in the works.

Below are a few sample images captured on Kono Color 200, courtesy of Kono:

A warmly lit gelato shop with large glass doors open to the street at night. Inside, display cases show various gelato flavors, and the shop interior features bright lights and a welcoming atmosphere.

A warmly lit café at night with people sitting at wooden tables outside under trees, talking and eating. The building glows with yellow light, and "innwerk" is visible on the sign above the entrance.

A warmly lit ice cream café called "Eis-Café Lazzarin" with empty and occupied outdoor tables at night, and people visible inside near a counter. The sign indicates it has been in Bonn since 1931.

A stone medieval city gate with an arched entrance stands among modern buildings. People sit at outdoor tables under red umbrellas and on the ground, enjoying the evening. Warm lights glow from shops inside the gate.

A tall, cylindrical glass skyscraper reflects the cloudy sky, standing behind a lower, modern building with trees partially framing the scene.

A wide river runs alongside a paved riverside walkway, with people walking and leaning on the railing. An arched steel bridge spans the river, and city buildings are visible in the background.

Cologne Cathedral with its twin spires rises above trees and buildings near the Rhine River, under a cloudy sky. The Hohenzollern Bridge is visible on the right.

A modern building facade featuring a tall cylindrical section made of glass blocks, reflecting light, with tree branches partially visible in the upper right corner.

Several bicycles are parked near a sidewalk under large leafy trees in front of a building with a sign that reads "DEUTZER BRAUHAUS." Cars are parked along the street and the setting appears urban and quiet.

Kono Color 200 is an ISO 200, C-41 process film. The 36-exposure rolls retail for €9.90 (about $11.60) but at the time of publication, the bulk roll pricing was not listed on the company’s website. Kono says that production of the new emulsion is in “full swing” and will soon be available at other film retailers in addition to directly ordering from the company’s website.

Image credits: Kono Manufaktur

