Samyang and Schneider-Kreuznach Complete Their Compact f/2.8 Holy Trinity

Jeremy Gray

A person holding a professional DSLR camera with a large zoom lens, wearing a white shirt and blue jeans, standing outdoors on a paved surface.

After being shown off at CP+ in late February and teased a couple of weeks ago, LK Samyang and Schneider-Kreuznach have finally taken the wraps off their newest collaboration, the full-frame AF 60-180mm f/2.8 telephoto zoom lens.

Although photographers have known this lens was coming for months, today marks the first time that LK Samyang and Schneider-Kreuznach have shared complete specifications for their new zoom. The companies are touting the new lens’s weight — just 730 grams (25.8 ounces).

Compare that to the excellent and extremely lightweight Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM II, which weighs 1,045 grams (36.9 ounces), and it’s easy to see what reducing the telephoto reach a bit can do for an f/2.8 zoom lens.

A Sony camera with a large black lens attached sits on the left, while two close-up views of the same interchangeable lens are shown from different angles on the right, all against a white background.

An even better point of comparison is Tamron’s popular 70-180mm f/2.8 Di III VC VXD G2, which weighs 855 grams (30.2 ounces) and measures 156.5 millimeters (6.2 inches) long.

The AF 60-180mm f/2.8 is 149 millimeters (5.9 inches) long at its shortest and extends to 174.4 millimeters (6.9 inches) at its longest. The lens has a 77mm filter thread and has extensive weather sealing throughout the barrel and at the lens mount.

On the autofocus side, the lens incorporates a linear stepping motor to deliver what Samyang calls “fast and precise autofocus.” The lens has a maximum magnification of 0.26x (1:3.8), enabling close-up shooting that isn’t all that far from half-macro status.

Optically, the lens features 17 elements arranged across 14 groups. Of these, there is one high-refractive index glass element, seven ED elements, and a pair of aspherical lenses. Samyang notes that the lens’s floating focus system helps ensure consistent image quality across the entire focal length and focusing range.

Two photos side by side: left, people enjoy a sunny city street with trees and bicycles; right, a man and a dog sit by the waterside, facing boats and old buildings across the water.

The image is split in two: the top half shows a green and yellow parrot perched on a branch, and the bottom half shows a bride and groom holding hands under a willow tree in a garden.

Top: Person with long hair plays keyboard on stage, looking up with dramatic purple lighting. Bottom: Young woman stands outdoors among greenery, holding a lantern and gazing upward, wearing a white sweater and plaid skirt.

A split image: on the left, a close-up of a green fern leaf; on the right, a pink peony flower with water droplets, both set against dark, blurred backgrounds.

Alongside the AF 14-24mm f/2.8 and AF 24-60mm f/2.8 released last year, LK Samyang and Schneider-Kreuznach say they have completed their “Compact Zoom Series” of lenses.

“All three lenses feature a compact size and lightweight design compared to their class, enabling efficient coverage of a wide shooting range from wide-angle to telephoto,” LK Samyang says.

Pricing and Availability

The LK Samyang x Schneider-Kreuznach AF 60-180mm f/2.8 is now shipping for Sony E-mount, but retailers have not yet listed it for sale, so the price remains unknown. However, the AF 14-24mm f/2.8 and AF 24-60mm f/2.8 both targeted very aggressive price points and are each available for under $1,000 right now. It is worth noting that in some markets, including the U.S., the lens will be Rokinon-branded rather than Samyang, but it is otherwise identical.

The lens will be coming to L-Mount as well, although availability information has not yet been shared.

Buy the Rokinon AF 60-180mm f/2.8 new on B&HBuy the Rokinon AF 60-180mm f/2.8 used on KEH.com

Image credits: LK Samyang, Schneider-Kreuznach

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