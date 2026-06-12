LK Samyang and Schneider-Kreuznach Tease the AF 60-180mm’s Full Reveal

Jeremy Gray

A camera lens in shadow is centered against a gradient blue background, with only the top and textured grip clearly visible.

Samyang has teased a new Schneider-Kreuznach x LK Samyang lens on its Instagram, and it looks like the new AF 60-180mm f/2.8 zoom lens the companies debuted at CP+ in Japan in late February is getting its full reveal.

When Samyang and Schneider-Kreuznach showed off the AF 60-180mm f/2.8 lens in Yokohama, they kept nearly every detail under wraps, including precise specifications, price, and availability. It was arguably as much of a teaser as the new Instagram post, even though attendees could see and hold the new lens.

Assuming the upcoming June 25 reveal announces full details and availability for the AF 60-180mm f/2.8 lens, it will complete the company’s unusual “holy trinity” of f/2.8 zoom lenses for full-frame E-mount and L-Mount cameras. It’s a safe assumption, given that at the very bottom of the teaser image above, it’s possible to see focal length markings that align with the AF 60-180mm.

A person holds a black camera lens labeled “AF 60-180 | 2.8 FE” in front of a camera body on a table.

Last year, LK Samyang and Schneider-Kreuznach launched AF 14-24mm f/2.8 and AF 24-60mm f/2.8 lenses for E-mount. In North America, these lenses are sold under the Rokinon brand, but they are functionally identical.

It is expected that the new AF 60-180mm f/2.8 will make many of the same promises as its shorter siblings, including an aggressive price point and high-quality performance. The AF 14-24mm f/2.8 and AF 24-60mm f/2.8 are both safely priced under $1,000, reflecting good value in the full-frame autofocus lens market.

It will be interesting to see the comprehensive specifications for the lens, including its optical design and official size and weight. The lens felt good in the hand at CP+ and is not overly large or heavy, but it’s difficult to compare it against 70-200mm f/2.8 zoom lenses without official specs.

A person holds a Schneider-Kreuznach x LK Samyang camera lens, with a camera body and strap visible in the background. The lens features a textured grip and a lock/unlock switch.

It also remains unknown if the lens will launch for both E-mount and L-Mount simultaneously. The two prior LK Samyang x Schneider-Kreuznach f/2.8 zoom lenses first arrived in E-mount. The AF 14-24mm f/2.8 only arrived on L-Mount on April 30 this year, nearly a year after the lens was released on E-mount. The AF 24-60mm f/2.8 is still not available for L-Mount.

Photographers won’t have to wait long to find out more, as Samyang promises more information on June 25. PetaPixel will have all the details as soon as they are available.

Image credits: LK Samyang and Schneider-Kreuznach. Real-world photos by Jaron Schneider and Sarah Teng.

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