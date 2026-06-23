The Best Prime Day Deals on Memory Cards, SSDs, and NAS

Amazon Prime Day has arrived, and there are many excellent deals on memory cards, portable storage, and NAS systems. The discounts help ease the pain of rising memory prices that photographers have been feeling all year.

Best Deals on Memory Cards

SD Cards

Lexar has some great deals on SD cards right now. While the company’s 128GB 800x Pro SD card is not the fastest on the market, at only UHS-I V30, it can work well as a backup option for photographers. A two-pack of 128GB cards is $79.99 for Prime Day, down from $99.99.

The company’s 512GB Silver SD card, also UHS-I, is $144.99, down from $174.88.

At the higher end of Lexar’s SD card offerings is the 512GB Professional 2000x UHS-II V90 memory card. This is among the fastest SD cards on the market, and it comes in at $479.99, down from $639.99.

ProGrade Digital’s 512GB Iridium-series UHS-II V90 SD card is $423.99 for Prime Day, a $105 discount from its regular $529.99 price.

CFExpress Type A Cards

Although only Sony cameras use the CFexpress Type A card format, there are many high-end Sony cameras out there in the wild, and many photographers and videographers are looking to expand their memory card collection.

Nextorage’s A2 SE CFexpress 4.0 Type A card is a great choice, promising high capacity and swift speeds. The cards are VPG200-certified and can take full advantage of high-speed photo and high-res video features on Sony Alpha cameras.

Nextorage’s 256GB two-pack is 22% off for Prime Day, costing $299.99 instead of the normal $383.99.

A two-pack of 512GB cards is $433.99 for Prime Day, down $142.

Single packs are also available through the links above, including a 1024GB card for $424.99, a whopping 53% discount.

CFexpress Type B

CFexpress Type B cards are used by a wider variety of cameras, including enthusiast- and pro-oriented models from Canon, Fujifilm, Nikon, Panasonic, and more.

Lexar’s 1TB Silver Type B card is 10% off for Prime Day, bringing the price down from $749.99 to $674.99.

Delkin Devices’ 128GB CFexpress Type B G4 card is $135.99, down from $159.99. The company’s Black series VPG400 card is $446.24 for a 512GB version, down from $534.99.

Nextorage’s 512GB B3 SE card is $246.49, 15% off.

Portable Storage

SSDs are a mainstay for photographers and videographers as working drives, in-the-field backup, and general backup storage. There are some very attractive Prime Day deals on portable SSDs.

Samsung’s popular T9 SSD, a USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 external drive, is $179.99 for the 1TB version, down from $287.99.

Although PetaPixel does not currently recommend SanDisk drives, there’s no question that a lot of users like them. The Extreme Pro Portable SSD, which has IP65 water and dust resistance, is $178.49 for a 1TB one. This is down from $209.99.

Lexar’s TouchLock 512GB SSD with NFC encryption is $87.99, down from $104.99.

Lexar’s 2TB Professional Go, a portable SSD designed to be plugged directly into devices like iPhone for 4Kp60 ProRes recording, is $229.99. It is typically $299.99, so it’s a meaningful Prime Day discount.

Western Digital, which earlier this year rebranded and relaunched its G-Drive Brand, has a 1TB My Passport SSD that’s 41% off for Prime Day. The price is down from $312.99 to $184.99.

UGreen NAS

UGreen, a major name in the NAS (network-attached storage) space, has a ton of deals for Prime Day, including up to 25% off all its smart storage solutions. The promotion runs from June 23 through June 28 and includes discounts on a bunch of products. The deals below are only some of the many discounts UGreen has this week.

The DXP4800 Pro is built for power users, creative studios, and businesses with intensive workload demands. It supports up to 144TB of storage, has dual M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD slots for ultra-fast caching, and works with up to 96GB of DRAM. The four-bay NAS is 20% off, bringing its price down from $799.99 to $639.99.

The DXP4800 GT is not quite as high-end as the Pro model above, but it is still a very compelling option for professional, high-performance creative workflows. It also supports up to 144TB of storage and is 20% off. It is $527.99, down from $659.99, this week.

Then there’s the UGreen NASync DXP4800 Plus, which is 20% off, bringing its price to $583.99. PetaPixel‘s Sarah Teng reviewed this last year as a total NAS beginner and came away very impressed.

The two-bay DH2300, UGreen’s go-to NAS for beginners embarking on their first NAS setup, is 20% off as well, which brings its price down to $175.99.

The DH4300 Plus, a four-bay NAS for home offices, has a 128TB capacity and is 20% off. It’s now $351.99.

For those who need even more storage, UGreen’s six- and eight-bay NAS products, the DXP6800 Pro and DXP8800 Plus, are each 20% off for Prime Day until June 28. They are now $967.99 and $1,207.99, respectively.

Video editors, photographers, and creatives with big photos and high-res videos may want to consider the UGreen NASync DXP480T Plus. This is an all-flash system, so storage prices will be a bit pricier, but it will also be extremely fast. This setup supports up to 32TB of flash storage and as UGreen says, is built for modern creative workflows. It’s 20% off, coming down from $999.99 to $799.99.

UGreen has a ton of non-NAS products on sale, too, although they are outside the scope of this article.

Image credits: Lexar, Nextorage, Samsung, UGreen. Header photo created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.com.

Full disclosure: B&H Photo is an affiliate partner of PetaPixel.