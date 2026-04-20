These Limited Time Deals Actually Make Memory Cards Affordable

To celebrate the NAB Show 2026, numerous memory card manufacturers are running special promotions right now, helping reduce the pain of memory cost inflation caused by AI companies and their insatiable demand for data. These deals, available on SD, CFexpress Type A, and CFexpress Type B cards, make capturing photos more affordable at a time when card prices are skyrocketing.

The featured deals below are not exhaustive, there are over 100 different memory card deals at B&H right now as part of the retailer’s NAB 2026 specials. PetaPixel picked out some of the best and most interesting discounts below, making sure to present something for just about every type of photographer and videographer, whether they’re just trying to capture a bunch of photos without breaking the bank or they require top-end, professional performance.

SD Memory Card Deals

Lexar is kicking things off with a solid deal on a two-pack of 256GB 1800x UHS-II SDXC Gold Series memory cards. These V60 cards promise maximum read speeds of 280 MB/s and max write speeds of up to 205 MB/s, which is sufficient for most video applications and all photography. The two-pack offers photographers 512GB of total storage for $199.99 after a $110 coupon is applied in the customer’s cart.

Lexar’s faster V90 512GB Professional 2000x UHS-II SDXC card is also on sale for NAB. A $225 in-cart coupon brings the price down from $674.99 to $449.99. While it’s still pricey, it’s a top-performing SD card built for professional photo and video applications.

Customers can also get a two-pack of 256GB versions of this same card for $474.99 after an in-cart coupon is applied. While that’s more than a single 512GB card, some creators prefer multiple cards for backup and workflow reasons.

Sony’s 128GB SF-G Tough Series UHS-II SDXC memory card is on sale for NAB 2026, knocking its price down from $343 to $253. The same card in a 256GB capacity is down from $538 to $418. These V90 cards promise read speeds of 300 MB/s and write speeds of 299 MB/s.

ProGrade Digital’s 128GB Iridium SDXC card is $135.99 after a $24 discount. The two-pack version is also on sale for $258.39, down from $303.99. These are V90 class cards suitable for high-end photo and video work. The 256GB version is $42 off, and a two-pack of these cards is $79.80 off.

ProGrade’s Gold series 128GB UHS-II V60-class cards are $161.49 for two of them, a $28.50 discount.

CFexpress Type A Memory Card Deals

On the CFexpress Type A side, there are many discounts, including some significant ones. For Sony owners with CFexpress-equipped cameras, these deals will make fast, reliable storage much more accessible.

Unsurprisingly, one of the biggest makers of CFexpress Type A cards is Sony itself. The company’s CFexpress 4.0 Tough series cards are on sale this week, and they promise the company’s best performance. That said, no camera yet takes advantage of CFexpress 4.0 speeds, but it does make transferring files faster when using a compatible card reader.

Sony’s 240GB, 480GB, 960GB, and 1920GB CFexpress 4.0 cards are on sale, with savings ranging from $20 for the 240GB card to $140 for the 1920GB one. While these are still relatively pricey cards, the deals help lessen the pain a bit.

Lexar’s Gold series CFexpress Type A cards are on sale right now, too, and come in 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities. The 512GB card is $150 off, bringing its price down from $449.99 to $299.99. The 1TB version is $350 off in cart, so $499.99 instead of $849.99. Meanwhile, the 2TB card, which normally costs $1,449.99, is $450 off with a coupon, bringing the price to $999.99.

Nextorage has a lot of NAB 2026 deals right now, covering a wide range of storage products, including CFexpress Type A and Type B memory cards. On the CFexpress Type A side, the company’s NX-A2PRO series of cards, which promise maximum read speeds of 1950 MB/s and maximum write speeds of 1900 MB/s, are up to $175 off. These cards are VPG400- and VPG800-certified.

Nextorage’s VPG200-certified A2 SE cards are up to $135 off. Meanwhile, the A2 AE cards, which are VPG-certified and available in capacities up to 2000GB, are up to $246 off.

The ProGrade Digital CFexpress 4.0 Iridium cards are $105.45 off for a two-pack of 480GB cards, which is quite the deal for those needing a lot of storage. 960GB of total CFexpress Type A storage for $597.54 is not bad at all. These are VPG200 cards. A single card is also available for $55.50 off, bringing its price down to $314.49.

Wise Advanced has a pair of VPG400-certified CFexpress 4.0 Type A memory cards available at a discount right now. The 256GB version, regularly $249.99, is down to $174.99 after a $75 discount. The larger 512GB card is $299.99, down $100 from its standard price of $399.99.

CFexpress Type B Memory Card Deals

CFexpress Type B cards, used in many Canon, Fujifilm, Nikon, and Panasonic cameras, are also available with deep discounts right now.

Lexar has a bunch of CFexpress Type B cards on sale, including Gold and Diamond Series models that support both CFexpress 2.0 and CFexpress 4.0. That said, nearly every card is CFexpress 4.0, with only 128GB and 256GB Gold-series cards coming in CFexpress 2.0. The 128GB card is 129.99 after a $70 in-cart coupon is applied, while the 256GB one is $229.99 after a $170 discount.

The CFexpress 4.0 cards range from 256GB to 4TB, with discounts going from $210 to $550. These cards offer read and write speeds far above 3,000 MB/s, which is plenty fast for even the most demanding professional workflows. However, like with the CFexpress Type A cards above, CFexpress 4.0’s superior speeds are only available when transferring files using compatible card readers and cables. Cameras themselves are still equipped with CFexpress 2.0 card slots. CFexpress 4.0 cards work, of course, but they perform faster in-camera.

Nextorage’s NX-B3AE, NX-B3SE, and NX-B2PRO series CFexpress 4.0 Type B cards are on sale right now, with savings ranging from $35 up to $322. Capacities range from 165GB to 2TB, and all of the cards promise extreme speeds far above 3,000 MB/s for both read and write.

ProGrade Digital’s CFexpress 4.0 Type B Iridium-class memory cards, available in sizes from 400GB to 1.6TB, are on sale for NAB 2026. Discounts range from $69 for a single 400GB card to $356.25 for a two-pack of 1.6TB CFexpress 4.0 Type B cards. ProGrade’s CFexpress 4.0 Type B cards now start at $390.99, down from $459.99. The 800GB card looks like a sweet spot for many professional users, and that is $679.99, down from $799.99.

Full disclosure: B&H Photo is an affiliate partner of PetaPixel.

Image credits: Photos created using assets licensed via Depositphotos.com. Lexar, Sony, ProGrade Digital, Nextorage.