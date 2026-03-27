Save Big Ahead of World Backup Day With These Memory Card Deals

Spring is a busy time for photographers, and with World Backup Day coming up on March 31, there’s no better moment to stock up on memory cards. Prices have risen recently, but today’s deals give you a chance to grab top-quality SD, microSD, and CFexpress cards at meaningful discounts.

Whether you’re photographing high-speed action, expansive landscapes, or creating video, these curated B&H memory card deals focus on reliability, speed, and capacity, all while keeping your wallet happy.

SD Cards

Lexar 256GB Professional 2000x UHS-II SDXC Memory Card

This 256GB UHS-II SDXC card delivers high-speed performance for photographers and videographers working with large files or continuous shooting. Its fast read and write speeds make it suitable for professional workflows, including 4K video capture and rapid RAW file transfers. Originally $460, it is currently $355 with a $105 coupon applied in the cart, offering a meaningful discount. The card’s durable construction ensures reliability for extended shoots and demanding environments.

PNY 128GB EliteX-PRO 90 UHS-II SDXC Memory Card

This 128GB UHS-II SDXC card is designed for photographers and videographers who require fast transfer speeds and reliable storage. It supports continuous shooting and high-bitrate video, helping maintain an efficient workflow during extended sessions. Originally $240, it is currently $180 with a $60 coupon applied in the cart, offering notable savings. The card’s professional-grade construction makes it a solid choice for a range of DSLR and mirrorless cameras.

PNY 512GB EliteX-PRO60 UHS-II SDXC Memory Card

This large-capacity UHS-II SDXC card is suitable for intensive photo and video work, providing ample storage for long shoots or 4K video projects. Its fast read and write speeds reduce wait times when transferring large files to computers or external drives. Originally $400, it is now $300 with a $100 coupon applied in the cart, delivering significant value. The card’s reliability and high endurance make it a practical option for both professional and enthusiast photographers.

SanDisk 256GB Extreme PRO UHS-I SDXC Memory Card

While PetaPixel has been quite public about its concerns surrounding SanDisk SSDs, the company’s memory cards remain a popular choice among many photographers. This high-capacity SD card is designed for photographers and videographers who need reliable storage for full-resolution images or 4K video. Its fast read and write speeds make it suitable for transferring files quickly to your workstation. Originally $112, it is currently $84, offering a notable reduction for a trusted SanDisk option. With over 1,000 reviews, it has proven to deliver consistent performance across a variety of cameras and recording setups.

SanDisk 128GB Extreme PRO UHS-II SDXC Memory Card

This UHS-II card provides higher-speed performance for professional workflows, allowing faster transfers and smoother handling of large files. It is especially useful for photographers capturing continuous bursts or high-bitrate video. Marked down from $289 to $200, it delivers significant savings for those seeking UHS-II speeds at a competitive price. Its robust build ensures reliability in field conditions and varied shooting environments.

Lexar 128GB Professional 1667x UHS-II SDXC Memory Card (2-Pack)

Ideal for photographers who need multiple high-speed cards on hand, this 2-pack offers both versatility and value. The cards support fast data transfers, reducing wait times during post-processing. With a $56 coupon applied in cart, the set is currently $130. Its professional-grade construction makes it suitable for demanding photo and video projects.

SanDisk 512GB Extreme PRO UHS-II SDXC Memory Card

This large-capacity UHS-II card accommodates extended photo sessions and lengthy 4K video recording. Its write speeds support rapid shooting without buffer delays. Originally $425, it is now $320, making it a strong value for professional users. The card’s reliability ensures that important files remain secure during intense workflows.

CFexpress Type A Cards

Lexar 2TB Professional GOLD CFexpress 4.0 Type A Memory Card

This high-capacity CFexpress Type A card is ideal for professional photographers and videographers who work with large files and extended recording sessions. With fast read and write speeds, it supports demanding workflows, including 4K and 8K video capture. Originally $1,450, it is now $1,000, providing a significant saving for users needing ample storage. The card is built to deliver reliability in high-intensity environments.

Lexar 512GB Professional GOLD CFexpress 4.0 Type A Memory Card

This 512GB CFexpress Type A card combines speed and capacity for advanced cameras, making it suitable for professional photography and video. It allows efficient transfer of large RAW and video files, streamlining post-production workflows. Marked down from $450 to $350, it offers a meaningful price reduction. The card is compatible with a wide range of CFexpress Type A slots for versatile use.

Lexar 1TB Professional GOLD CFexpress 4.0 Type A Memory Card

With 1TB of storage, this CFexpress Type A card supports extensive shooting sessions without interruption. Its fast interface allows photographers and videographers to capture high-resolution media efficiently. Originally $1,300, it is currently $850 after a discount is applied at checkout. The card is designed for consistent performance under demanding conditions.

CFexpress Type B Cards

SanDisk 512GB Extreme PRO CFexpress Type B Memory Card

This CFexpress Type B card offers large capacity and high-speed performance for advanced cameras that demand fast read and write rates. It is well-suited for capturing burst photography, high-resolution video, and intensive workflows. Originally $500, it is now $380, delivering a solid discount. Its reliability and speed make it a practical choice for professional use.

Delkin Devices 1TB POWER 4.0 CFexpress Type B Memory Card

This 1TB CFexpress Type B card is designed for demanding shoots requiring extended storage and fast write speeds. It is particularly useful for professional videographers and photographers capturing continuous high-resolution files. Originally $700, it is now $470, providing a significant saving. Its robust performance ensures smooth handling of large file transfers.

Lexar 2TB Professional GOLD CFexpress 4.0 Type B Memory Card

This 2TB CFexpress Type B card offers massive storage for professionals needing uninterrupted recording of high-resolution media. Its high-speed interface enables fast workflows and large file transfers. Marked down from $1,150 to $774, it represents one of the largest discounts available in this category. The card is engineered for reliability during intensive shooting conditions.

MicroSD Cards

SanDisk 512GB microSD Express Memory Card

This microSD Express card provides a large storage option for compact cameras, drones, and portable devices. Its fast transfer speeds facilitate quick backups and efficient workflow management. Originally $200, it is currently $120, making it an appealing choice for those looking to expand storage affordably. It balances performance and capacity for versatile mobile use.

SanDisk 512GB Extreme UHS-I microSDXC Memory Card with SD Adapter

A versatile microSD option, this card works with both mobile devices and cameras when paired with the included SD adapter. It supports consistent file transfer rates suitable for high-resolution media. Seeing a reduction from $134 to $107, it represents strong value for users who want expanded storage. Its wide compatibility makes it a practical choice for travel and casual photography.

Samsung 256GB P9 microSD Express Memory Card

This mid-size microSD Express card offers fast speeds and sufficient capacity for action cameras and compact devices. Originally $55, it is now $45, providing an easy entry point for reliable additional storage. Its design supports high-speed capture and smooth transfers, especially for casual users or smaller workflows. The card is a convenient option for mobile photography or videography.

Lexar 512GB Professional SILVER PLUS UHS-I microSDXC Memory Card with SD Adapter

This high-capacity microSD card offers ample storage for mobile devices, drones, and cameras that use SD adapters. Its UHS-I interface provides consistent performance for both photos and video, making it a practical option for extended projects. With a $70 coupon, it is currently $160, offering substantial savings for users who need reliable, high-volume storage. The included SD adapter expands compatibility across a wide range of devices.

PNY 256GB PRO Elite High Endurance microSDXC Memory Card with SD Adapter (2-Pack)

This 2-pack of high-endurance microSD cards is designed for intensive recording, including action cameras, dash cams, and surveillance devices. Its high write endurance ensures durability over repeated use, while the SD adapter allows it to work in multiple devices. Originally $200, it is now $160 with a $40 coupon applied in cart, making it a strong value for users seeking reliability and expanded capacity. The bundle provides flexibility for users who need multiple cards on hand.

Full disclosure: B&H Photo is an affiliate partner of PetaPixel.

Image credits: SanDisk, Lexar, Delkin Devices, Samsung, PNY. Header photo created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.com.