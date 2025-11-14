There Are Some Screaming Deals on Camera Memory Cards Right Now

With holiday sales starting early, photographers have a rare chance to stock up on fast, reliable memory cards from top brands, many at the lowest prices of the year.

Whether you shoot high-resolution stills, high-res RAW video, or rely on high-capacity cards for professional workflows, B&H’s current lineup of SD, CFexpress Type A, and CFexpress Type B deals offers something for every creator. Saving you both time and money, below is a look at the best discounts available now, organized by card type and written with the details that matter: capacity, reliability, and the exact savings you get with each deal.

SD Cards

SD cards remain a versatile and dependable choice for hybrid shooters, and this year’s discounts make upgrading more appealing than ever. The Silicon Power 512GB Superior Pro UHS-II SDXC card is one of the steepest markdowns, dropping to $194.99 from $439.99, an impressive $245 savings for a fast UHS-II option.

Sony’s rugged 256GB SF-G TOUGH Series UHS-II SDXC also sees a strong reduction to $258, down from $398, saving $140 for creators who need maximum durability.

OWC offers several professional-grade cards, starting with the 512GB Atlas Ultra UHS-II SDXC at $329.99, reduced from $449.99 for a $120 savings.

For an affordable high-speed option, the Delkin Devices 256GB BLACK UHS-II SDXC comes in at just $59.99, previously $99.99, saving $40.

Those needing larger capacities can turn to the PNY 1TB PRO Elite UHS-I SDXC, now $109.99 from $159.99 (a $50 savings), or the Lexar 1TB Professional 1800x UHS-II SDXC GOLD Series at $209.99, reduced from $274.99 for $65 off.

Lexar’s high-speed 512GB Professional 2000x UHS-II SDXC is listed at $309.99, previously $389.99, giving buyers $80 in savings.

Rounding out the SD lineup is the OWC 1TB Atlas Pro UHS-II SDXC, now $199.99, marked down from $259.99 for a $60 discount, and the OWC 512GB Atlas Ultra UHS-II SDXC, again at $329.99 from $449.99, offering a consistent $120 savings for those needing top-tier reliability.

CFexpress Type A Cards

Sony photographers who rely on CFexpress Type A cards are seeing substantial price drops across both individual cards and 2-packs. One of the standout deals is the Lexar 320GB Professional CFexpress Type A GOLD Series (2-Pack), now just $329.99, dramatically reduced from $649.99, offering a massive $320 savings.

Sony’s flagship 960GB CFexpress Type A TOUGH Memory Card also sees a significant drop to $458, down from $748, saving creators $290 on a large-capacity, rugged card built for demanding production environments.

For photographers needing speed without compromise, the Sony 320GB CFexpress Type A TOUGH is now $448, previously $648, for a $200 savings. Lexar also offers more accessible everyday options, including the 160GB Professional GOLD (2-Pack) at $189.99, slashed from $359.99 to provide $170 in savings, and the 80GB Professional GOLD (2-Pack) at $114.99, previously $199.99, saving $85.

Next-gen CFexpress 4.0 cards are included in the early holiday savings as well. The Lexar 640GB Professional GOLD CFexpress 4.0 Type A is down to $269.99, from $349.99, saving $80. High-capacity users can pick up the Sony 1920GB CFexpress 4.0 Type A TOUGH for $879.99, reduced from $949.99 for a $70 discount, while OWC’s 960GB Atlas Pro CFexpress 4.0 Type A comes in at $349.99, reduced from $399.99, saving $50.

CFexpress Type B Cards

CFexpress Type B cards, used by Canon, Nikon, Panasonic, Fujifilm, and others, feature the most dramatic savings in this year’s holiday deals. The most eye-catching is Sony’s massive 1920GB CFexpress Type B TOUGH Memory Card, available for $898, slashed from $1,998, giving buyers a staggering $1,100 discount. Sony’s 960GB CFexpress Type B TOUGH follows with another huge markdown: $458, down from $998, saving $540.

Lexar also delivers a high-capacity powerhouse with the 4TB Professional GOLD CFexpress 4.0 Type B card now priced at $879.99, down from $1,249.99, saving $370. Silicon Power’s 2TB StudioPro CFexpress 4.0 Type B provides another option at $379.99, reduced from $689.99, for $310 in savings. Speed-focused creatives can turn to the Lexar 1TB Professional DIAMOND CFexpress 4.0 Type B at $699.99, down from $999.99 (saving $300), or the 512GB DIAMOND version at $399.99, previously $599.99, saving $200.

Two-pack options round out the list with strong value. The ProGrade Digital 1.6TB CFexpress 4.0 Type B Iridium (2-Pack) is $1,195.09, reduced from $1,405.99, for $210.90 in savings. The Lexar 512GB Professional GOLD CFexpress 4.0 Type B (2-Pack) is now $344.99, down from $474.99, for $130 off. Finally, the ProGrade Digital 800GB CFexpress 4.0 Type B Iridium (2-Pack) is currently $613.69, discounted from $721.99, saving photographers $108.30, and this deal ends Saturday, making it one to grab quickly.

