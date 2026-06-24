VSCO Fiasco, Sony’s New Sensor, and Fujifilm’s Fall Plans | The PetaPixel Podcast

This week, the PetaPixel Podcast team is joined by its newest team member, Dmitry Koshutin! He and Jordan debate the efficacy of action and gimbal cameras for professionals. Also, VSCO’s new One pricing model is super confusing, Sony showcased its first LOFIC sensor, Fujifilm tipped its hat to its fall plans, and so much more!

Thanks to our friends at DxO for sponsoring today’s episode. It’s the middle of summer, which means the Milky Way is up and a lot of you are out shooting the night sky. And if you have ever tried astrophotography, you know the file that comes home looks nothing like the night sky that you stood under. The RAW file is usually flat, gray, and buried in noise. Bringing the Milky Way back to life is the whole challenge of night editing, and DxO makes a set of tools that can handle it from start to finish.

DxO is offering PetaPixel Podcast listeners 15% off any DxO software, including PureRAW and Nik Collection 9! Head over to dxo.com/ and use code PetaPixelSummer2026 to save 15% today!

Now saving when you shop for your favorite gear at B&H Photo is even easier with the B&H Payboo Credit Card which lets you Save the Tax — you pay the tax, and B&H pays you back instantly! (Save the Tax on eligible purchases shipped to eligible states.) OR you can pay over time with our 6 & 12 month financing (on minimum purchases of $199 for 6 months, and $599 for 12 months). Terms apply, learn more at http://bhphoto.com/payboo. Credit card offers are subject to credit approval.

Payboo Credit Card Accounts are issued by Comenity Capital Bank

Check out PetaPixel Merch: store.petapixel.com/

We use Riverside to record The PetaPixel Podcast in our online recording studio.



We hope you enjoy the podcast and we look forward to hearing what you think. If you like what you hear, please support us by subscribing, liking, commenting, and reviewing! Every week, the trio go over comments on YouTube and here on PetaPixel, but if you’d like to send a message for them to hear, you can do so through SpeakPipe.

In This Episode: