First Amendment Auditors are Taking Their Right to Film in Public to the Extreme

In the United States, it is legal to film in a public space. Photographers, especially those working in the media, know about this First Amendment right.

But as a report from CNN this week shows, some people, who call themselves First Amendment auditors, are taking this right to the extreme by stress-testing it in public.

First Amendment auditors are not strictly photographers, but they are shooting content — mainly for their social media channels.

“They seem to be thriving off the confrontation.”

CNN recently went out with Ian and Pam Pfister, who operate the “Welcome to this World Media” YouTube channel, as they went into a transit center in Royal Oak, Michigan, and were immediately told to stop filming by the security guard. They refused, telling the guard it was their right, so cops were called. The couple argues with the officers, saying that their First Amendment rights should be respected — even calling the cop a “pig tyrant” as they’re escorted out of the bus center.

But as it turns out, Ian and Pam were right; they were allowed to film at the bus center because it is a public building.

If this all sounds stressful, then it absolutely is. 47-year-old Ian Pfister was found guilty of aggravated assault after he pepper-sprayed the owner of Zimmerman’s Meat Market in Marine City, Michigan. Ian claims he did it in self-defense, but prosecutors say the entire incident was because Ian needs content for his social media channels.

“These are not people who are particularly auditing people’s First Amendment rights, these are people intimidating and antagonizing people and trying to get clickbait videos,” says Karen North, a USC Professor and social media expert. “Unfortunately, there is a financial incentive for filming and harassing people.”

Ian freely admits that he is making “ten times” what he earned at his last job. “Social media isn’t going anywhere,” he says.

But will Ian still have his liberty? That conviction for assault and improper use of a self-defense spray means that he could be facing jail time. He will be sentenced on August 3.

Image creditsHeader photo licensed via Depositphotos.