Photo Competition Shines a Light on Mangrove Forests Around the World

The winners of the Mangrove Photography Awards 206 have been announced, celebrating the unique waterworld that permeates tropical areas.

Indian photographer Guarav Patil has won the competition for his photo of a ghost net glowing under ultraviolet light, tangled in a mangrove on the tide-swept shore of Nandgaon village, Maharashtra, south of Mumbai.

Captured on a 13-second UV exposure, the image reveals a quieter conservation crisis: discarded fishing nets carried in by currents and trapped in mangroves, turning these vital coastal barriers into hidden garbage hotspots.

While ghost gear’s impact on open-water marine life is increasingly documented, its accumulation in mangrove ecosystems on India’s coast has received far less attention. Mangroves sit at the interface between land and sea, meaning they can end up receiving waste from both directions.

There are also winners across six categories, including Wildlife, Landscape, Underwater, Threats, People and Conservation Stories — along with the Young Mangrove Photographer of the Year, the Emirates Award, the Arabian Gulf Award and the UNESCO Award.

For more information about the contest, and to see all the winners, head to the Mangrove Photography Awards website.