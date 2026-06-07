Iraq’s Team Photographer Denied Entry Into the US Ahead of the World Cup

The official photographer for the Iraq national football team, Talal Salah, was detained for 10 hours when trying to enter the United States with the rest of the Iraqi team and staff. Salah was eventually denied entry to the U.S. ahead of the 2026 World Cup, meaning the team will be without its official photographer for its first World Cup appearance in 40 years.

Iraq national football team striker, Aymen Hussein, was detained and questioned for almost seven hours when the Iraqi team and staff arrived at Chicago’s O’Hare airport early Saturday. While Hussein was eventually allowed to enter the country ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which kicks off on June 13, Talal Salah was not so fortunate.

Per Iraqi News, Salah was detained and questioned for 10 hours, and all of his electronic devices were checked and investigated by Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

“National team photographer Talal Salah was held for more than 10 hours, underwent similar phone checks, and was ultimately denied entry into the United States,” an Iraqi team official said, according to Reuters.

As ABC News reports, only the forward, Hussein, and photographer, Salah, underwent any additional inspection or questioning when the Iraqi soccer squad arrived in Chicago from Dubai.

A CBP official told ABC News that Salah was “inadmissible” because of “classified information in accordance with U.S. law.”

“All travelers seeking entry into the United States, including athletes, coaches, and staff, are subject to CBP inspection and vetting. Admissibility determinations are made on a case-by-case basis using law enforcement, national security, and immigration information available at the time of inspection. CBP officers have the authority to question travelers, conduct inspections, and determine admissibility consistent with U.S. law,” CBP said in a statement provided to the press.

Salah, a veteran Iraqi sports photographer, was selected by the team to be its official photographer for the 2026 World Cup. As Iraqi News says, Salah was promptly sent back to Baghdad via Madrid.

This is a major blow for Iraqi soccer fans, as this is the nation’s first World Cup appearance in 40 years, and it will now do so without its photographer, Salah, who was poised to closely document the squad’s attempts to make Iraqi sports history. Fans immediately noticed his absence, as the team did not share any airport arrival photos on its official social media accounts.

Iraq opens play on June 16 against Norway at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.com.