Incredible Photo Collection Featuring Works by Nan Goldin and Diane Arbus Goes on Tour

An extraordinary picture collection spanning 100 works by photographers including Diane Arbus, Dorothea Lange, Richard Avedon, Nan Goldin, and Edward Steichen will be on view at museums across the United States.

The American Federation of Arts (AFA) announces the launch of the new traveling exhibition Presence: The Photography Collection of Judy Glickman Lauder, featuring photographs by more than 50 photographers and artists.

Spanning movements from Pictorialism and social documentary to Surrealism and street photography, this compelling exploration of photography’s engagement with the human experience features works by some of the most celebrated photographers of the 20th century. Following its world premiere at the Southampton Arts Center in Southampton, New York, Presence will continue traveling to museum audiences across the United States.

“This collection brings together some of the most influential voices in 20th century photography, offering a powerful reflection on how we see and understand one another. As Presence travels to museums across the country, it affirms the AFA’s belief that art should be accessible to communities everywhere. We hope visitors leave with a deeper appreciation for photography’s ability to connect us across time and place,” says Pauline Forlenza, the Director and CEO of the American Federation of Arts.

Judy Glickman Lauder is internationally recognized as an acclaimed photographer, philanthropist, and author known for her significant contributions to photography and history. Glickman Lauder’s early years involved posing for her photographer father Irving Bennett Ellis who documented her growth from infancy to adulthood, resulting in the iconic “Turn Around” television commercial for Kodak in the 1960s. The experience sparked her own lifelong passion for the medium.

“I hope that visitors are moved by the emotional presence and lasting power of these images,

just as I was,” says Judy Glickman Lauder. “Photography connects us to history while reminding us that we are a part of its ongoing story. It has the power to tell authentic, compassionate stories about what it means to be human.

“Working with the American Federation of Arts has been a true collaboration, rooted in a shared belief of access, connection, and dialogue. I’ve been thrilled to work with the AFA team,” Glickman Lauder.

Presence: The Photography Collection of Judy Glickman Lauder will travel to the Southampton Arts Center (July 25–September 27), Sarasota Art Museum (October 18, 2026–April 4, 2027), the Gibbes Museum of Art in Charleston (May 28–August 29, 2027), and the Lowe Art Museum at the University of Miami (September 30, 2027–February 26, 2028).