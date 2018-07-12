Search

Photographer Gets Dog-Piled at World Cup and Keeps on Shooting

Michael Zhang

AFP photographer Yuri Cortez was shooting the World Cup semifinal yesterday when he got much closer to the action than he expected. After Croatia scored its go-ahead goal in extra time, the celebrating players knocked Cortez over and piled on top of him. In the midst of the chaos, Cortez kept shooting.


The Croatian players politely apologized to Cortez after the dogpile, and one even gave him a kiss on his head.



Cortez was seen on TVs around the world snapping off close-up photos as his head peeked out from under the dogpile.

Still frame from FOX broadcast.

Other photographers in the area also captured the incident and Cortez at work as a true professional:

Embed from Getty Images


Embed from Getty Images

Cortez was rewarded for his efforts, as his resulting photos from under the pile have begun going viral online today:

Croatia’s forward Mario Mandzukic (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team’s second goal during the Russia 2018 World Cup semi-final football match between Croatia and England at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 11, 2018. Photo by Yuri Cortez/AFP/Getty Images.

Cortez posted this slideshow on Instagram sharing some of his other shots from under the pile:

“I was just changing my lens as the players ran towards me,” the Mexico-based Cortez tells AFP. “They just kept coming towards me and they fell on me! It was a crazy moment, they were delighted. Then they suddenly realized that I was underneath them. Then they asked me if I was OK. Another one picked up my lens and another player (Domagoj Vida) gave me a kiss.”

