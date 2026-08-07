International Pet Photographer of the Year Has an Incredible Portfolio

The winners of the 2026 International Pet Photography Awards have been announced, with photographer Callie Soden claiming the Creative and Studio category titles before being named the overall International Pet Photographer of the Year.

Judges described her wider portfolio as a masterclass in versatility, spanning composite work, studio portraiture, and on-location photography while maintaining a clear, consistent visual identity.

Now in its eighth year, the competition saw a record 4,220 entries from 48 different countries this year, spread across 12 categories, including four new additions: Commissioned Portfolio, In-Camera Artistry, Phone and Studio, alongside the established Action, Canine Portrait, Creative, Documentary, Equine Portrait, Feline Portrait, Open Portrait and Pets and People categories.

Each category winner’s selection is from their highest-scoring images in a category, meaning every category win represents a three-image portfolio rather than a single photograph. The International Pet Photographer of the Year title is decided on an even broader body of work: the highest combined score across their top five images spanning any category.

Each of the 12 category winners receives $250, a trophy and certificate, plus a one-year premium membership to both Unleashed Education and the Professional Photography Business Network. The overall International Pet Photographer of the Year receives $500, a trophy and certificate, along with a private mentoring session with Unleashed Education and a two-hour private mentoring session with Mark Rossetto of the Professional Photography Business Network.

Last month, PetaPixel looked at 10 images that made it to the finals of the 2026 International Pet Photography Awards.

To see all of the winners, head to the IPPA website.