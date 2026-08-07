International Pet Photographer of the Year Has an Incredible Portfolio

Spotlight
Matt Growcoot
A stack of ten white pillows against a green background, with a light-colored dog resting on top and a black and white dog peeking out from between the seventh and eighth pillows.
© Copyright 2026 Callie Soden

The winners of the 2026 International Pet Photography Awards have been announced, with photographer Callie Soden claiming the Creative and Studio category titles before being named the overall International Pet Photographer of the Year.

Judges described her wider portfolio as a masterclass in versatility, spanning composite work, studio portraiture, and on-location photography while maintaining a clear, consistent visual identity.

A close-up of a border collie's face with a small angel dog with a halo on its left ear and a small devil dog with horns on its right.
© Copyright 2026 Callie Soden
A light-colored dog stands on a stone wall in front of a dilapidated wooden barn under a full moon in a dark, moody landscape.
© Copyright 2026 Callie Soden
A dog with light brown and white fur rests its front paws on a wooden altar with a small cross, looking toward a glowing stained-glass window.
© Copyright 2026 Callie Soden
A white and tan dog stands on a rocky outcrop in front of a dark stone cliff, looking upward with its mouth open.
© Copyright 2026 Callie Soden

Now in its eighth year, the competition saw a record 4,220 entries from 48 different countries this year, spread across 12 categories, including four new additions: Commissioned Portfolio, In-Camera Artistry, Phone and Studio, alongside the established Action, Canine Portrait, Creative, Documentary, Equine Portrait, Feline Portrait, Open Portrait and Pets and People categories.

Each category winner’s selection is from their highest-scoring images in a category, meaning every category win represents a three-image portfolio rather than a single photograph. The International Pet Photographer of the Year title is decided on an even broader body of work: the highest combined score across their top five images spanning any category.

Each of the 12 category winners receives $250, a trophy and certificate, plus a one-year premium membership to both Unleashed Education and the Professional Photography Business Network. The overall International Pet Photographer of the Year receives $500, a trophy and certificate, along with a private mentoring session with Unleashed Education and a two-hour private mentoring session with Mark Rossetto of the Professional Photography Business Network.

Last month, PetaPixel looked at 10 images that made it to the finals of the 2026 International Pet Photography Awards.

A fluffy white cat sits in front of a mini soccer goal, reaching up with its paw toward a small yellow soccer ball in mid-air, on a sunny day with blue sky and clouds.
From the Phone category. ‘Cat Goalkeeper’ by He Huapei. | © Copyright 2026 He Huapei
A brown and white dog trots across shallow water, its reflection visible below. Misty mountains rise in the background under a pale sky.
From the Action category. | © Copyright 2026 Shandess Griffin
A dark horse stands in the ocean, with its body partially submerged in clear green water. The cloudy sky above creates a dramatic backdrop to the unusual scene.
From the Equine Portrait category. | © Copyright 2026 Roberta Holden
A dog leaps high in the air on a dark, foggy road, with headlights glowing behind and leafless trees arching overhead.
From the Action category. ‘Weightless’ by Linda Glomb. | © Copyright 2026 Linda Glomb
A brown dog stands upright on its hind legs in a modern, white architectural hallway with repeating arches and soft light.
From the Action category. ‘Time to Dance’ by Laetitia Delval. | © Copyright 2026 Laetitia Delval
Two young goats stand close together. One has a black face and the other is all white, with its eyes closed and head resting gently against the other. The background is a plain light gray.
From the Open Portrait category. ‘The Lucky Ones’ by Jennifer Chassagnol. | © Copyright 2026 Jennifer Chassagnol
A red-haired boy with freckles wearing a gray shirt poses closely with an orange tabby cat, both looking directly at the camera against a neutral, blurred background.
From the Pets and People category. ‘Teenagers’ by Jaana Vuola. | © Copyright 2026 Jaana Vuola
A golden retriever wearing a service dog vest rests its front paws on a person in a wheelchair in a grocery store, with blurred shoppers walking by.
From the Pets and People category. ‘I am your constant in the chaos’ by Cris Skinner. | © Copyright 2026 Cris Skinner
A white and orange cat stands on a snow-covered rock, surrounded by snowy plants, with snowflakes falling and a blurred winter background.
From the Feline Portrait category. © Copyright 2026 Betty Brodie
A close-up of a chicken with fluffy, wild head feathers, a long bare neck, and a blue and pinkish face, set against a plain blue background.
From the Open Portrait category. ‘Tempoest Storm’ by Adam Claus. | © Copyright 2026 Adam Claus

To see all of the winners, head to the IPPA website.

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