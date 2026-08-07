DJI Teases Osmo 360 II With Footage From the New Camera

DJI has released a second teaser for its upcoming Osmo 360 II, this time showing footage captured with the new 360-degree camera. The company says the camera will officially launch later today.



The latest video provides the first look at footage recorded with the Osmo 360 II, although DJI has not yet disclosed the camera’s detailed specifications. The teaser suggests DJI is emphasizing the ability to capture an entire scene and follow the action from multiple directions, a key advantage of 360-degree cameras over conventional action cameras.

DJI Shows Footage From the Osmo 360 II

The second teaser follows DJI’s initial close-up video of the camera and includes footage apparently captured using the Osmo 360 II itself. The accompanying caption describes the camera as a way to “get you in the moment” through 360-degree recording and again emphasizes that every direction can be part of the scene.

“360° follow-up record to get you in the moment. Panoramic, every side is a big scene!” DJI says.

The footage gives viewers a better sense of what the camera is capable of producing, but the company has not provided technical details about the resolution, frame rates, sensor configuration, lenses, stabilization, or image processing used to create it.

A Second-Generation 360 Camera

The Osmo 360 II follows DJI’s entry into the dedicated 360-degree camera market with the original Osmo 360. The new model gives DJI an opportunity to refine the image quality and shooting experience while competing with established 360-degree camera manufacturers.

One of the primary advantages of a 360-degree camera is that users do not need to determine their final composition while recording. The camera captures the surrounding environment, allowing creators to choose the viewing angle afterward. This can be particularly useful for action, travel, outdoor, and adventure photography where the direction of the action can be difficult to predict.

DJI’s latest teaser appears to highlight that capability, showing footage where the camera can capture the wider environment rather than locking the viewer into a single forward-facing perspective.

The Teasers Reveal More Than the Specifications

While DJI has not yet announced the technical specifications, the two teaser videos provide some information about what the company is emphasizing with the new camera.

The first video focuses on the physical camera itself, while the second demonstrates footage captured with it. Together, they confirm the Osmo 360 II name and show that DJI is positioning the camera around panoramic capture and the ability to keep the action within the frame.

However, important questions remain about the camera’s sensor size, resolution, maximum recording modes, lens design, stabilization, battery life, storage, and low-light performance. It is also unclear how substantially the new model differs from the original Osmo 360.

Launch Scheduled for August 7

DJI says the Osmo 360 II will launch on August 7, 2026, at 8 PM, although it is not clear precisely what time zone that is. That time has already passed in China, and DJI has not shared more information today.

The company’s latest post also says reservations for the camera will open at that time. Pricing and detailed availability have not yet been announced.

For U.S. consumers, the situation is more complicated due to the ongoing restrictions surrounding DJI products, meaning those interested in the Osmo 360 II may need to source the camera through a global supplier, as it is unlikely to be officially available through U.S. retailers.

Image creditsDJI