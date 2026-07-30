Viltrox Launches DC-T1 5-Inch Phone Monitor for Mobile Content Creators

News
Kate Garibaldi

A hand holds a smartphone mounted on a tripod, with a Viltrox external monitor attached to the phone displaying a live camera feed of a street scene.

Viltrox has announced the DC-T1, a compact 5-inch external monitor designed to give smartphone creators a larger, real-time view when using their phone’s rear cameras. The lightweight monitor connects through USB-C and provides touchscreen camera controls, making it easier to frame selfies, vlogs, livestreams, and solo productions while taking advantage of higher-quality rear-facing smartphone cameras.

Weighing approximately four ounces (112 grams), the Viltrox DC-T1 features a 5-inch Full HD IPS display with a resolution of 1920 × 1080 and 400 nits of brightness, allowing creators to monitor themselves while filming with their smartphone’s higher-quality rear cameras without adding significant bulk to their setup.

A hand holds a smartphone mounted on a small tripod, with an external monitor attached to the back of the phone displaying a live camera feed.

Viltrox DC-T1 Phone MonitorBuy new on B&HViltrox DC-T1 Phone MonitorBuy used on KEH.com

Designed for Rear Camera Monitoring

Unlike traditional smartphone monitors that primarily mirror a display, the DC-T1 is designed to help creators monitor footage while using a phone’s rear cameras. This allows vloggers, livestreamers, and solo filmmakers to benefit from the higher image quality offered by rear camera systems while maintaining a live view of their framing.

According to Viltrox, the monitor supports compatible smartphones with DisplayPort output over USB-C and provides a stable wired connection without relying on wireless transmission.

A Viltrox monitor is mounted to the back of a smartphone, displaying a high-contrast, color-inverted image of three camera lenses on a tripod.

A composite image showing a Viltrox monitor mounted on a tripod with a smartphone, a 1/4" screw port, and an Arri positioning hole.

A person's hand places a black rectangular device labeled "VILTROX" into the pocket of white trousers, with the text "112g" displayed in the lower right corner.

Touchscreen Controls and Monitoring Tools

The DC-T1 includes full touchscreen camera controls, allowing users to adjust focus modes, exposure, and camera settings directly from the monitor. Dedicated shortcut buttons provide quick access to commonly used functions during filming.

For exposure monitoring, Viltrox also includes false color assistance, giving creators an additional tool for evaluating exposure while recording video.

The monitor supports four different display modes, including mirror and flip options, making it adaptable to a variety of shooting positions and camera orientations.

Built for Mobile Production

With dimensions of approximately 5 × 2.9 × 0.5 inches (127.6 × 72.8 × 13.5 millimeters), the DC-T1 is designed to remain portable while adding a larger viewing experience for mobile productions.

Multiple mounting points allow the monitor to be integrated into smartphone rigs alongside microphones, lights, handles, and other filmmaking accessories. Viltrox also includes reverse charging support, allowing compatible smartphones to receive power while connected to the monitor for extended recording sessions.

The monitor features USB-C connectivity for both signal input and power, along with a USB-C audio port for headphone or microphone monitoring.

A hand holds a smartphone attached to a rear-facing external monitor display, showing a live video feed of a woman.

A black Viltrox smartphone mount attached to a small tripod stands on a wooden table against a beige wall with soft shadows.

Pricing and Availability

The Viltrox DC-T1 Phone Monitor is available now with a suggested retail price of $108 USD, €115 EUR, £98 GBP, or $158 CAD. At launch, Viltrox is also offering the monitor for $102.60 USD, representing a 5% discount through its online store.

Viltrox DC-T1 Phone MonitorBuy new on B&HViltrox DC-T1 Phone MonitorBuy used on KEH.com

Image creditsViltrox

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