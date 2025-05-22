Viltrox’s Two New 7-Inch Monitors Cost Under $300

Viltrox, manufacturer of affordable, high-quality lenses and accessories, has just announced two new on-camera touchscreen monitors.

Both monitors feature seven-inch panels, but Viltrox’s latest monitors deliver two different specs and levels of professional monitoring for photographers and cinematographers.

Viltrox DC-L2

The DC-L2 touchscreen is the more affordable and lightweight of the two monitors. At just $200, the 13.8-ounce (392-gram) L2 has a 1280 x 800 resolution and supports HDMI or SDI video input up to DCI/UHD 4K30. With multiple input and output options, the device can also send video to other monitors via HDMI and SDI loop-through outputs. A USB port allows users to import up to 20 custom 3D LUT files and install firmware updates.

The 16:10 display has a 60Hz refresh rate, a max brightness of 600 nits, and promises a wide 170-degree viewing angle. The IPS screen has a 1,000:1 contrast ratio and 8-bit color depth and can display around 100% of the sRGB color space. It is also Rec.709 compliant, and Viltrox says it “meets the high standards of professional film crews and production sets.”

The Viltrox DC-L2 isn’t just a second screen to view your footage. It also has customizable shortcut keys and built-in image tools to manage waveform, histogram, focus peaking, false color, LUT table, de-squeeze, and more. It is also smart, with a built-in gyroscope to auto-detect orientation and flip the image automatically for a fast workflow.

Powered via a detachable L-series-type battery, separately available USB-C, or DC barrel (DC10V-18V=2A) power supply, users with long days in the field can purchase extra L-series battery types, including F750, F970, or NP-F550 for seamless shooting with minimal interruption.

Mounting via the side or bottom 1/4″-20 threads allows attachment to a camera, cage, included hot shoe adapter, or any number of purchasable threaded accessories such as a magic arm or gimbal.

In addition to the monitor, the Viltrox DC-L2 includes one L-series NP-F550 battery, hot shoe adapter, detachable sun hood, screen protector, auxiliary installation tools, soft storage pouch as well as USB power, mini HDMI, and standard HDMI cables for a full kit, ready to go.

Viltrox DC-A1

The Viltrox DC-A1 is slightly more expensive at $278, but offers expanded features and performance compared to the DC-L2.

The Viltrox DC-A1 is a 7-inch 1920 x 1080 HDMI display with a much brighter 2800-nit max brightness for use even in bright sunlight. Supporting up to 4Kp60 input, the sRGB panel also has a 1,000:1 contrast ratio and 170-degree viewing angle.

While both of Viltrox’s new monitors are suitable for professional use, the DC-A1 appears aimed at higher-end productions, with improved specs and several upgraded features, starting with its lighter form factor at 12.3 ounces (348 grams).

“Featuring a newly upgraded 2800-nit high-brightness display, the DC-A1 sets a new benchmark for brightness,” Viltrox says. “Its ultra-bright, true-to-spec performance ensures unparalleled visibility, even in intense sunlight or complex lighting environments. Experience crystal-clear monitoring and take your photography to the next level with unmatched clarity and precision.”

Like the L2, the A1 also has pro-level monitoring tools, including focus peaking, zebras, waveform, and LUT support to preview and adjust footage. In addition to its bright touchscreen display, the A1 also includes valuable features such as a one-handed operational knob and customizable shortcut keys.

While the A1 uses similar power options as the L2, NP-F battery, Type-C, or DC-IN, it handles cooling differently via heat dissipation pathways in the design, as well as a built-in temperature sensor to control its cooling fan, which Viltrox touts as ultra-silent for long hours of continuous work.

The A1 also has a smart built-in gyroscope to auto-detect orientation and automatically flip the image whether the device is mounting via the side or bottom 1/4″-20 threads.

The Viltrox DC-A1 ships with a more comprehensive kit including the monitor, detachable hood, custom pan-and tilt head, portable carry case, one NP-F550 hood, custom screen protector, auxiliary installation tools, as well as USB power, mini HDMI, and standard HDMI cables.

Pricing and Availability

The $200 Viltrox DC-L2 and $278 Viltrox DC-A1 are both available now to order from Viltrox’s website with some retailers listing deliveries beginning May 28, while others list stock units as already sold out.

Image credits: Viltrox