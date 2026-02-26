Atomos Ninja RAW Supports ProRes RAW and Controls Your Camera

Atomos has announced the Ninja RAW, a new five-inch HDR monitor-recorder designed for filmmakers, content creators, and broadcasters.

The Ninja RAW features a bright, five-inch HDR touchscreen with a max brightness of 1,500 nits, promising excellent visibility whether shooting in the studio or in bright outdoor environments. The display’s resolution is 1920 x 1080, and it features IPS technology.

The monitor-recorder features professional monitoring tools such as EL Zone, false color, focus peaking, waveform, and more, and provides direct access to critical camera settings and functions via the touchscreen, including recording, ISO, shutter, aperture, and white balance. It also includes Calibrite calibration support to ensure color accuracy, supports log formats from all leading manufacturers (including Sony, Arri, JVC, RED, Fujifilm, Nikon, Panasonic, and Canon), and has 10-bit color processing.

Built for professional workflows, the Ninja RAW records over HDMI directly from the connected camera’s image sensor in Apple ProRes and ProRes RAW, and records to CFexpress Type B or connected external storage over USB-C. The Ninja RAW records up to 6Kp30 RAW over HDMI.

Ninja RAW supports ProRes RAW, ProRes RAW HQ, ProRes LT, ProRes 422, and ProRes 422 HQ, enabling creators to work with their files across leading video editing applications, including DaVinci Resolve, Adobe Premiere, and Apple Final Cut Pro.

“Ninja RAW is our most affordable, next-generation monitor-recorder, designed for creators who demand uncompromising image quality, absolute control, and complete mobility,” says Peter Barber, CEO of Atomos.

“By combining a super-bright HDR display, direct ProRes RAW recording, and professional monitoring tools in a compact and portable form factor, Ninja RAW gives filmmakers the power to capture exactly what their cameras see, wherever the story takes them.”

Ninja RAW features dual USB-C ports, allowing it to connect to storage and power banks simultaneously. It also accepts NP-F batteries and can connect to a DC adapter. Atomos says the monitor is rugged enough for professional workflows and adds that it features a tally lamp.

“With its combination of cutting-edge ProRes RAW recording, advanced monitoring, camera control, and a compact, ultra-bright form factor, Atomos Ninja RAW sets a new standard for mobile, high-performance monitor-recorder,” Atomos promises.

The new Ninja RAW monitor-recorder is available now through Atomos and all authorized retailers. It costs $699 in the United States.

Image credits: Atomos