Atomos Ninja RAW Supports ProRes RAW and Controls Your Camera

Jeremy Gray

A camera monitor displays a video of a guitarist performing energetically on stage. The monitor is mounted on top of a camera, and various control icons and settings are visible on the screen.

Atomos has announced the Ninja RAW, a new five-inch HDR monitor-recorder designed for filmmakers, content creators, and broadcasters.

The Ninja RAW features a bright, five-inch HDR touchscreen with a max brightness of 1,500 nits, promising excellent visibility whether shooting in the studio or in bright outdoor environments. The display’s resolution is 1920 x 1080, and it features IPS technology.

A camera monitor screen displays a live recording of a guitarist performing on stage, with camera settings such as ISO, shutter speed, and white balance visible on the sides of the display.

The monitor-recorder features professional monitoring tools such as EL Zone, false color, focus peaking, waveform, and more, and provides direct access to critical camera settings and functions via the touchscreen, including recording, ISO, shutter, aperture, and white balance. It also includes Calibrite calibration support to ensure color accuracy, supports log formats from all leading manufacturers (including Sony, Arri, JVC, RED, Fujifilm, Nikon, Panasonic, and Canon), and has 10-bit color processing.

Built for professional workflows, the Ninja RAW records over HDMI directly from the connected camera’s image sensor in Apple ProRes and ProRes RAW, and records to CFexpress Type B or connected external storage over USB-C. The Ninja RAW records up to 6Kp30 RAW over HDMI.

Ninja RAW supports ProRes RAW, ProRes RAW HQ, ProRes LT, ProRes 422, and ProRes 422 HQ, enabling creators to work with their files across leading video editing applications, including DaVinci Resolve, Adobe Premiere, and Apple Final Cut Pro.

Back view of a black Atomos device showing various ports, including two USB-C ports, two HDMI ports labeled IN and OUT, a DC power port, and a central battery slot. The ports are labeled for easy identification.

Two black electronic devices with side views displayed; the left has HDMI IN/OUT ports and a vent, while the right shows power button, mic/line and headphone jacks, and a remote port.

Close-up of a device with HDMI and USB 2 ports, showing a 4TB memory card partially inserted into a card slot labeled "CFexpress." The image highlights the memory card with "Write 1700MB/s" printed on it.

“Ninja RAW is our most affordable, next-generation monitor-recorder, designed for creators who demand uncompromising image quality, absolute control, and complete mobility,” says Peter Barber, CEO of Atomos.

“By combining a super-bright HDR display, direct ProRes RAW recording, and professional monitoring tools in a compact and portable form factor, Ninja RAW gives filmmakers the power to capture exactly what their cameras see, wherever the story takes them.”

Ninja RAW features dual USB-C ports, allowing it to connect to storage and power banks simultaneously. It also accepts NP-F batteries and can connect to a DC adapter. Atomos says the monitor is rugged enough for professional workflows and adds that it features a tally lamp.

Close-up of a hand operating an Atomos Ninja camera monitor displaying a video of a person in an orange sweater holding an electronic keyboard.

A hand holds a monitor displaying a video of a female ballet dancer in mid-air, performing an elegant leap with arms and legs extended gracefully against a dark background.

“With its combination of cutting-edge ProRes RAW recording, advanced monitoring, camera control, and a compact, ultra-bright form factor, Atomos Ninja RAW sets a new standard for mobile, high-performance monitor-recorder,” Atomos promises.

The new Ninja RAW monitor-recorder is available now through Atomos and all authorized retailers. It costs $699 in the United States.

Image credits: Atomos

