Hollyland Pyro 5 Is a Compact All-in-One Wireless Video Monitor

The Hollyland Pyro 5 is an all-in-one 5.5-inch wireless monitor, transmitter, and receiver that plays nicely with the rest of Hollyland’s excellent Pyro ecosystem of audio and visual equipment.

The compact wireless monitor sports a bright 5.5-inch 1920 x 1080 LCD. The 16:9 display tops out at 1,500 nits, meaning it should be plenty bright for working outdoors, even during the daytime. If required, the Pyro 5 does work with Hollyland’s optional monitor hood to cut down on glare and reflections.

The Pyro 5, which can attach to the top of a camera, offers direct camera controls. It also includes built-in video monitoring tools like focus assist, waveform, zebra warning patterns, and the Pyro 5 supports 3D LUT importing. Using the Pyro 5’s touchscreen, videographers can adjust ISO, aperture, shutter speed, white balance, focus mode, and more. Proxy video files can be recorded directly to the Pyro 5 via its SD card slot or an attached USB drive.

The Pyro 5 is also a multi-cam switcher and wireless transmitter/receiver in addition to being a monitor. Pyro 5, like other models inside Hollyland’s Pyro series, features automatic frequency hopping. This means that the Pyro 5 constantly scans frequencies and automatically switches to the best one while avoiding interference. The Pyro 5 automatically scans and locks onto an optimal frequency at startup, although users can manually override the selection if they’d like.

Users can choose between high-fidelity visuals or a smoother video monitoring mode on the Pyro 5. The HD mode promises improved visuals with a 12 Mbps bitrate and 75-millisecond latency. The Smooth mode automatically adjusts the bitrate to maintain a swifter 60-millisecond latency. Hollyland adds that the Smooth mode is the better choice for long-range transmission as well.

The Hollyland Pyro 5 includes HDMI and SDI loopout, ensuring it fits into a wide range of workflows. The device has a USB-C port, full-size HDMI input and output ports, SDI IN, and a DC 10-18V port. It also accepts NPF batteries and has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Pricing and Availability

The Hollyland Pyro 5 is available now for $419. It is also available in a bundle with the fantastic Pyro S video transmitter for $949 and the larger Pyro 7 monitor/transmitter/receiver for $999.

Image credits: Hollyland