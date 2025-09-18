The Kodak Charmera Blind Boxes Sold Out in Just 24 Hours

Matt Growcoot

A person holds a tiny blue Kodak toy camera in their palm, with a wood surface in the background.

The minuscule Kodak Charmera keychain camera sold out in just one day, as Kodak reveals it sold 10 times more of the blind boxes than it expected to.

As PetaPixel reported last week, the Kodak Charmera pays homage to the very first Kodak single-use camera released in 1987.

But while those film cameras used 110 cartridges, the $30 Kodak Charmera miniature cameras use microSD cards to store photos and videos. The tiny cameras are released by Reto under a licensing agreement with Kodak.

Reto Project Sales and Marketing Director Vivienne Tsang tells USA Today that all of the blind boxes were sold out in one day. Tsang did not reveal the exact number sold; but revealed it was 10 times more than expected.

A blue Kodak Charmera keychain digital camera is placed on top of its colorful yellow and red box, which features bold "1987" text and graphics inspired by retro Kodak film packaging.

On the Instagram page, fans are desperate for them to restock and expressed their frustration at not being able to buy one.


On the Reto website, a banner says “due to high demand” shipping duration may be prolonged and the company is limiting pre-order quantities to a single camera or one set box.

Reto advises fans to stay up to date with its Instagram page for updates. Digital Camera World notes that B&H can alert users when the Charmera is back in stock.

Kodak-themed items on a wooden table: an open yellow box, a blue mini camera, two instruction booklets, a USB cable, a keychain, and clear plastic packaging.

A hand holds a small blue digital camera, displaying its screen with a photo of a toy car. The background is blurred and features brown tones with a hint of a yellow object.

A white bicycle is parked next to a wooden bench in a sunlit indoor area with shadows on the floor. Another bike is partially visible on the left. The date "2025 01 01" is shown in the bottom right corner.

Two people walk along a sunny, tree-lined path beside a narrow canal, with buildings and greenery on both sides. The scene looks peaceful and bright, and the date on the image reads "2023 01 01" in orange.

A person sits on rocks by a sunlit riverbank, surrounded by greenery and shimmering water. The scene is framed to resemble a vintage Kodak film strip.

The tiny plastic camera measures just 58 by 24.5 by 20 millimeters and weighs a meager 30 grams. They are available in seven design schemes: a classic yellow, a red, a gray, a geometric shape emblazoned white, a black and rainbow, a blue, and then a “mystery” secret version that users have a one in 48 chance of getting, spoiler: it is a transparent plastic version.

All of the cameras share the same internals which are, just like the outside, miniature. The sensor is a very small 1.6-megapixel, Type 1/4 CMOS with an equally tiny 35mm f/2.4 lens in front of it (with plastic optics, of course). The little cameras can capture very low resolution photos that measure a scant 1,440 by 1,080 pixels. Video quality is about the same and clips are shot at 30 frames per second in AVI format. There is extremely limited internal storage (two photos appear to be able to be saved), so a microSD (maximum of 1GB capacity) is a must and is not included. The camera does support direct plug into a computer, however, and that same USB-C port is used for charging the internal battery.

Image credits: Sample images courtesy of Reto. Product photos by Jaron Schneider for PetaPixel.

, , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
A blue Kodak Charmera keychain digital camera is placed on top of its colorful yellow and red box, which features bold "1987" text and graphics inspired by retro Kodak film packaging. The Kodak Charmera is a Tiny Digital Keychain Camera Sold in Blind Boxes
Kodak Multi-Purpose Camera Strap Kodak Camera Strap Promises Vintage Style and Versatile Design
Kodak Ektar H35N Half Frame Camera Review: More Sharpness, More Fun
Five colorful instant cameras arranged in a row, each displaying a photo of smiling people, on a background gradient from yellow to pink. The New ‘Kodak’ Smile Plus Instant Camera May Instead Inspire Frowns
Discussion