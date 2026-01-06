This Kodak Charmera Knockoff Steals Everything But the Charm

The Kodak Charmera digital keychain camera, despite its significant technical shortcomings, has been a holiday hit. Companies could not wait to rip it off.

AliExpress is littered with teeny-tiny keychain cameras that look nearly identical to the Kodak Charmera, including perhaps the most famous (infamous?) of the bunch, the G6 Thumb Camera.

The “G6 Thumb Keychain Camera 0.96inch Mini Action Camera Retro Support Memory Card 1080P Very Small Camcorder Video Recorder” comes in an array of colors, many of which are brazenly similar to the Kodak Charmera’s six default colorways, embracing the same colors, patterns, and graphics. The only thing missing here is the “Kodak” name, which the maker of the Charmera, Reto Production Ltd., licenses from the legendary Rochester-based photography company.

The Kodak name is essentially the primary value of the Kodak Charmera in the first place. The Kodak brand, despite being licensed every which way from Sunday, remains very powerful. Kodak is hot right now, and the Charmera is popular primarily because of the Kodak name and style, not solely because of its cute little size, and certainly not because of its pretty terrible photographic capabilities.

The Charmera is a bad camera, but it’s also undeniably cool. Kodak is cool. The G6 Thumb Camera? Not cool, but still bad, albeit in slightly different ways, as Robin Wong outlines in his comparison video below.

For those who want a digital camera on a keychain they can attach to their keys or bag, the G6 Thumb Camera is an accessible entry point. It’s just $10, which is probably a fair price for the super-small image sensor and lens. On the plus side, the G6 Thumb Camera has a glass lens cover, rather than the plastic one on the front of the Charmera.

The G6 Thumb Camera is also not a blind-box purchase, meaning the customer, unlike a Charmera buyer, actually knows what they are getting. However, again, the gambling, or “surprise,” aspect of the Charmera is also part of its appeal.

Like so many knockoffs before it, the G6 Thumb Camera has stolen little of what makes the original trendy product popular. It’s missing the name and the blind-box experience, absolutely essential components of Kodak Charmera’s success. What’s left behind, and what the G6 Thumb Camera successfully cribs, is the bad camera. Sure, the body and mind were purloined, but the Charmera’s soul evaded capture. Is the soul worth an extra $20? God, who knows, but Bart Simpson sold his for $5.