Kodak Charmera Knockoffs Are Somehow Getting Even Dumber

Although nobody needed even more Kodak Charmera knockoffs, companies cannot help themselves. The latest iteration is the Magecam Thumb Keychain Camera, and this time the cheap retro-styled, Charmera-inspired toy camera has a flip-up screen.

While the flip-up screen is genuinely a different feature, the rest of the camera is a complete and total ripoff of the über-popular Kodak Charmera. There are some differences compared to other Charmera knockoffs on AliExpress and other online retailers, but the Magecam Thumb Keychain camera still draws very obvious, direct inspiration from the Kodak Charmera. It also draws heavily on design cues from other knockoff Charmera cameras.

One of the most humorous aspects of the knockoff camera designs is how the Kodak Charmera packaging and some of its various camera designs say “1987” on them, while knockoffs differ on which year to put on the box and camera. The G6 Thumb Keychain Camera, officially the “G6 Thumb Keychain Camera 0.96inch Mini Action Camera Retro Support Memory Card 1080P Very Small Camcorder Video Recorder,” shows “1984” on some of its designs. Meanwhile, the Magecam Thumb Keychain Camera 0.96inch Flip Screen Retro CCD Mini Digital Camera 720P Very Small Camcorder Video Recorder opts for 1982.

Further, “CCD” is an interesting phrase to toss into the lengthy product name, as there is next to no information about the image sensor in the cheap keychain camera. The listing says it captures “sharp and clear photos and videos in HD resolution,” but it seems to be just 720p. As for the “CCD” of it all, the listing uses that term to describe the camera’s shape and design, which makes no sense.

Another aspect of the Magecam that makes no sense are its so-called sample shots. There are a bunch of photos on the AliExpress listing presented as though they are sample shots. Assuming they are even real photographs at all, rather than the generative AI slop they look like, they are 100% not from the Magecam Thumb Keychain Camera. Further, the “product photos” of the camera are also complete nonsense, as they are generative AI images of people mixed with renders of the thumb camera.

It is easy to understand why people want a camera like the Kodak Charmera without the $35 price tag. That’s quite a bit to spend on a blind box camera that is more of a toy or fashion statement than a proper camera. It’s also easy to see why companies would want to cash in on the Charmera’s popularity. However, these knockoffs are, at best, really bad cameras that make impossible promises.

The Kodak Charmera, made by Reto, should not have a monopoly on retro-styled toy cameras. However, it is a shame just how much trash has appeared in its wake. At least this latest bit of copycat nonsense has a flip screen, right?

Image credits: Magecam, Reto