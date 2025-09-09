The Kodak Charmera is a Tiny Digital Keychain Camera Sold in Blind Boxes

Paying homage to the very first Kodak single-use camera that was released in 1987, the Kodak Charmera blind boxes feature seven different colorful variations of miniaturized, working digital keychain cameras.

While the original Kodak single-use camera used 110-film cartridges, the Kodak Charmera miniature cameras use microSD cards to store both photo and video captures. The tiny little cameras, which are being released by Reto under a licensing agreement with Kodak, are available in seven variations: a calssic yellow, a red, a gray, a geometric shape emblazoned white, a black and rainbow, a blue, and then a “mystery” secret version which is a transparent plastic.

All of the cameras are made of plastic and measure 58 by 24.5 by 20 millimeters and weigh 30 grams.

All of the cameras share the same internals which are, just like the outside, miniature. The sensor is a very small 1.6-megapixel, Type 1/4 CMOS with an equally tiny 35mm f/2.4 lens in front of it (with plastic optics, of course). The little cameras can capture very low resolution photos that measure a scant 1,440 by 1080 pixels. Video quality is about the same and clips are shot at 30 frames per second in AVI format. There is extremely limited internal storage (two photos appear to be able to be saved), so a microSD (maximum of 1GB capacity) is a must and is not included. The camera does support direct plug into a comptuer, however, and that same USB-C port is used for charging the internal battery.

The Charmera isn’t a one trick pony. It offers four digital “frames” (which are best thought of as digital photo borders) as well as seven filters: black and white, cool, warm, as well as a “pixel” yellow, red, blue, and gray filter.

Below are some sample photos taken with the Kodak Charmera, including examples of the photo filters and digital frames:

“It’s not just about the classic looks, the Kodak Charmera also brings the vibe from the inside out. With built-in photo frames featuring vintage elements like the KODAK icons and Film-style borders, every shot gets that iconic, nostalgic touch — no editing needed. Just shoot and share instantly,” Reto says.

AVI video files don’t embed properly on PetaPixel, but you can download a sample video file captured with the camera here.

“The cameras are sold in blind boxes, adding an element of surprise and collectability! With 7 uniquely vintage designs including 1 secret edition, every unboxing is a mystery awaiting to be revealed. Whether it’s a party gift, a collectible item, or a shared surprise among friends, the KODAK Charmera turns every moment into a celebration of fun and nostalgia,” the company adds.

The Kodak Charmera keychain cameras are available from Reto for $29.99 each or as a batch of six for $179.94.

Image credits: Sample images courtesy of Reto. Product photos by Jaron Schneider for PetaPixel.