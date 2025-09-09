The Kodak Charmera is a Tiny Digital Keychain Camera Sold in Blind Boxes

Jaron Schneider

A blue Kodak Charmera keychain digital camera is placed on top of its colorful yellow and red box, which features bold "1987" text and graphics inspired by retro Kodak film packaging.

Paying homage to the very first Kodak single-use camera that was released in 1987, the Kodak Charmera blind boxes feature seven different colorful variations of miniaturized, working digital keychain cameras.

While the original Kodak single-use camera used 110-film cartridges, the Kodak Charmera miniature cameras use microSD cards to store both photo and video captures. The tiny little cameras, which are being released by Reto under a licensing agreement with Kodak, are available in seven variations: a calssic yellow, a red, a gray, a geometric shape emblazoned white, a black and rainbow, a blue, and then a “mystery” secret version which is a transparent plastic.

A Kodak Charmera keychain digital camera box with a colorful retro design, featuring “1987” in large numbers, “Inspired by the Kodak Fling,” and “The Mini Camera & Blind Box All in One” text on a wooden surface.

Kodak-themed items on a wooden table: an open yellow box, a blue mini camera, two instruction booklets, a USB cable, a keychain, and clear plastic packaging.

All of the cameras are made of plastic and measure 58 by 24.5 by 20 millimeters and weigh 30 grams.

A person with a coral-colored watch holds a tiny blue Kodak toy camera in their open palm over a wooden surface.

All of the cameras share the same internals which are, just like the outside, miniature. The sensor is a very small 1.6-megapixel, Type 1/4 CMOS with an equally tiny 35mm f/2.4 lens in front of it (with plastic optics, of course). The little cameras can capture very low resolution photos that measure a scant 1,440 by 1080 pixels. Video quality is about the same and clips are shot at 30 frames per second in AVI format. There is extremely limited internal storage (two photos appear to be able to be saved), so a microSD (maximum of 1GB capacity) is a must and is not included. The camera does support direct plug into a comptuer, however, and that same USB-C port is used for charging the internal battery.

A hand holds a small blue digital camera, displaying its screen with a photo of a toy car. The background is blurred and features brown tones with a hint of a yellow object.

The Charmera isn’t a one trick pony. It offers four digital “frames” (which are best thought of as digital photo borders) as well as seven filters: black and white, cool, warm, as well as a “pixel” yellow, red, blue, and gray filter.

Below are some sample photos taken with the Kodak Charmera, including examples of the photo filters and digital frames:

Wooden shelves display vinyl records and two large speakers. Album covers with portraits are visible, and some decorative items are placed on the shelves. The setting appears cozy and organized.

People walking across a crosswalk, shown in high-contrast blue and black colors, with the focus on their legs and arms. The image has a stylized, posterized effect.

Black and white photo of a busy Japanese street lined with buildings and signs in Japanese; people in business attire walk and stand along the street, with a large building marked "SHINJUKU POST OFFICE" in the background.

A high-contrast, red-and-black aerial photo shows people crossing a street at a crosswalk, with two distinct groups visible against the bold zebra stripes and dark asphalt.

A white bicycle is parked next to a wooden bench in a sunlit indoor area with shadows on the floor. Another bike is partially visible on the left. The date "2025 01 01" is shown in the bottom right corner.

Two people walk along a sunny, tree-lined path beside a narrow canal, with buildings and greenery on both sides. The scene looks peaceful and bright, and the date on the image reads "2023 01 01" in orange.

A person sits on rocks by a sunlit riverbank, surrounded by greenery and shimmering water. The scene is framed to resemble a vintage Kodak film strip.

A digital illustration of a yellow handheld device displays a person sitting on a bed with a cat. The screen shows various items in the room. The bottom features "1987" and colorful stripes, with the date "2025 01 01" on the right.

A stylized, high-contrast image shows two pointed-roof gazebo structures. One roof features a flag at the peak. The background is plain and light-colored, emphasizing the dark outlines of the roofs.

A white catamaran named "SWAN" floats on calm blue water with green hills and a partly cloudy sky in the background. Pixel art icons including hearts, keys, sparkles, and treasure chests border the image.

“It’s not just about the classic looks, the Kodak Charmera also brings the vibe from the inside out. With built-in photo frames featuring vintage elements like the KODAK icons and Film-style borders, every shot gets that iconic, nostalgic touch — no editing needed. Just shoot and share instantly,” Reto says.

AVI video files don’t embed properly on PetaPixel, but you can download a sample video file captured with the camera here.

“The cameras are sold in blind boxes, adding an element of surprise and collectability! With 7 uniquely vintage designs including 1 secret edition, every unboxing is a mystery awaiting to be revealed. Whether it’s a party gift, a collectible item, or a shared surprise among friends, the KODAK Charmera turns every moment into a celebration of fun and nostalgia,” the company adds.

The Kodak Charmera keychain cameras are available from Reto for $29.99 each or as a batch of six for $179.94.

Image credits: Sample images courtesy of Reto. Product photos by Jaron Schneider for PetaPixel.

,
, , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Five colorful instant cameras arranged in a row, each displaying a photo of smiling people, on a background gradient from yellow to pink. The New ‘Kodak’ Smile Plus Instant Camera May Instead Inspire Frowns
Kodak Unveils New Smile Line of Instant Cameras and Printers
Kodak Unveils New TRI-X 400 Disposable Camera
Blast from the Past: Kodak’s Autographic Cameras Let You Sign Your Negatives
Discussion