Glyph’s Fast New Atom EX80 SSD Has Built-in Location Tracking

Jeremy Gray

A rugged black external hard drive with rubber edges is shown in two settings: mounted on a metal bar and placed on a desk next to a keyboard, connected by a green USB cable.

Glyph has announced the Atom EX80, a new USB4 NVMe portable SSD built with creatives in mind. Alongside the SSD, upstate New York-based Glyph also unveiled new high-performance 80Gbps USB-C cables for end-to-end high-performance workflows.

Buy the Glyph Atom EX80 Portable SSD new on B&HBuy the Glyph Atom EX80 Portable SSD used on KEH.com

The new Atom EX80 SSD delivers transfer speeds up to 7,000 MB/s and promises “exceptional” sustained real-world performance during extended transfers and in intensive production applications.

Glyph says the EX80 is fantastic for photographers and videographers alike, capable of transferring 1TB of data in under three minutes, including 8K video and large-format RAW photo files.

A person’s hand holding a portable Glyph external hard drive connected to a laptop with a green USB cable on a wooden desk.

A person holds a smartphone mounted in a rugged gaming controller accessory, with green cables connected at the bottom. The background is blurred, focusing on the hands and device.

“The Atom EX80 is purpose-built for high-resolution video, large-format RAW photography, on-set offload, editing, and backup workflows — engineered for filmmakers, photographers, content creators, and production professionals who demand uncompromising speed, reliability, and portability,” Glyph says.

The Atom EX80 is available in capacities ranging from 1TB to 8TB and features Glyph’s typical compact, rugged design. It also features an integrated magnetic mounting system, making it compatible with MagSafe accessories for mobile workflows. It is possible to magnetically attach the EX80 SSD directly to a device, rig, or workstation during production. The SSD also has location-tracking support built in to help users keep track of their drive while traveling or working remotely.

A hand holds a device connected by a green charging cable to a black power bank, with both cable ends featuring green labels marked "Step Up.
Screensho

A hand holds a smartphone displaying a map and device info, next to a rugged external hard drive connected by a green cable, both placed on a wooden surface.

The Atom EX80 has an 80Gbps USB4 Type-C port, making it compatible with Thunderbolt 5/4/3. The drive’s SteadyIO technology promises consistent read/write speeds during use.

Alongside the new Atom EX80 portable SSD, Glyph is also launching the Connect+ USB4 80Gbps SteadyIO USB-C cable. It supports 80Gbps transfer speeds and 240 watts of power delivery.

As many users know firsthand, it can be tricky to track down a USB-C cable that handles high data throughput and power delivery, since many cables come up short in one way or another, and it’s impossible to tell until it is already in use. Glyph says its new cable is made to be “the single cable you pull for any USB-C application.”

A green braided USB-C cable labeled "80 Gbps 240 W" lies on a dark surface next to electronic accessories.

Pricing and Availability

The Glyph Atom EX80 SSD and new Connect+ USB4 80Gbps SteadyIO USB-C cable are available to order now. The Atom EX80 SSD starts at $499.99 for the 1TB version, with 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB variants priced at $699.99, $1,099.99, and $2,199.99, respectively.

Buy the Glyph Atom EX80 Portable SSD new on B&HBuy the Glyph Atom EX80 Portable SSD used on KEH.com

Image credits: Glyph

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