Glyph Introduces the Capture+ Line of CFexpress Type B Memory Cards

Memory and storage device manufacturer Glyph is expanding beyond external solid state drives and into camera memory with the announcement of a series of CFexpress Type B cards and a high-end card reader.

Glyph appears to be on a similar path as OWC, which expanded from desktop and portable storage into memory cards just a few years ago.

These new options, which are branded as the Glyph Capture+ series, are high-end CFexpress 4.0 cards ranging in capacities from 256GB to 4TB with varying sustained performance. The lowest capacity card, the 256GB, appears to be more designed to support photographers and have a sustained write speed of 550 MB/s. The 512GB card ups that to 1,100 MB/s, the 1TB card increases that again to 2,100 MB/s, and the 2TB and 4TB cards increase that again to 3,000 MB/s.

It is worth pointing out that Glyph is highlighting sustained performance on the cards, which is what matters the most to content creators, and that visibility separates the brand from others, which only show peak speeds on labels, which is a far less useful data point. On that note, Glyph says all the cards feature peak performance of 3,700 MB/s read and 3,500 MB/s write speeds, and all are also optimized for thermal performance inside a camera.

Along with the new cards, Glyph is also announcing the Capture+ CFexpress Type B 4.0 Memory Card Reader, which it touts as able to deliver read and write speeds up to 5,000 MB/s, enabling rapid offload of large media files and reducing downtime between shoots and post-production. The card reader uses and includes a USB-C 4.0 40GB/s cable and is Mac and Windows compatible.

At the time of publication, no camera is capable of taking advantage of the peak read and write speeds that CFexpress 4.0 offers, as only CFexpress 2.0 is currently supported. However, CFexpress 4.0 is backward compatible, so there is no issue using these higher-end cards in any camera that accepts CFexpress Type B, and that higher speed throughput means downloading footage onto a computer is far faster.

“Both the Capture+ memory card and reader are built to withstand the realities of professional use. With rugged construction designed to resist shock, vibration, dust, and x-ray exposure, the Capture+ lineup is ready for travel, on-set use, and demanding environments,” Glyph says.

“Designed to protect in-flight writes in case of camera power loss or sudden ejection from a card reader, the Capture+ cards have built-in safeguards that save buffer files and safely shut down the card.”

The Capture+ memory cards are covered by a five-year warranty with advanced replacement and level-1 data recovery, while the card reader is covered by a three-year warranty with overnight advanced replacement. The cards are available now, although no pricing was provided ahead of publication.

Image credits: Glyph