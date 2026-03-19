The Alfie Boxx Develops its Photos Inside the Camera

Alfie Cameras is getting ready to launch a new analog camera designed to teach people the entire process of photography. From shooting to printing, the new Boxx camera does it all.

The attention-grabbing modular camera allows photographers to develop their image inside the camera by using black and white reversal film. The Boxx comes with a film holder which is loaded with photographic paper and attached to the back where photographers can compose their images through the ground glass focusing screen. U.K.-based Alfie Cameras previously released the Alfie TYCH, a 35mm half-frame camera.

Once the film is loaded, photographers can then choose the lens and aperture combination. The lens options are: a 100mm f/8 portrait lens, a 55mm f/11 landscape lens, or a 65mm f/190 pinhole. Each lens can be attached and detached. The effective ISO of the reversal film is 3, so photographers need to bear that in mind when working out the shutter speed, which is done manually by simply taking off the lens cap.

Of course this may sound complicated to some, but Dave Faulkner, director of Alfie Cameras, explains to PetaPixel that it is a camera made to teach people the fundamentals of photography; Boxx camera shooters will certainly understand the exposure triangle by using it.

After the film’s been exposed, it’s time to develop it. Chemicals are loaded into a syringe that is injected into the film holder. As if by magic, photographers then get to watch the photos appear in front of their eyes.

Some readers may remember the Pinsta Instant Camera, which has a similar design to Alfie Cameras Boxx.

The Alfie Cameras Boxx is launching on Kickstarter in the spring. The small manufacturer is looking for help to get the Boxx off the ground by asking interested parties to become an exclusive VIP Superfan Club for just £1 ($1.35). For more information, head to the Alfie Cameras website.

3/19: Updated with more photos.

Image credits: Photographs by Matt Growcoot. Product images courtesy of Alfie Cameras