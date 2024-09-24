The Emotion and Experience of Analog Is Creating a New Generation of Film Photographers

The analog photography resurgence is in full swing, impacting camera makers and photo retailers in various ways. Beyond brand-new film cameras launching, demand for older, used film cameras is also growing.

Japanese publication FNN reports that customers, especially young ones, are falling in love with film photography — many of them for the first time. Japanese photographers cite the “emotional” impact of the look of film as a significant factor.

The retro, nostalgic look, which companies frequently try to replicate with digital cameras and smartphones, is leading retailers to expand their used film camera offerings.

Kitamura Camera, a significant chain of camera stores across Japan, has even renovated the sales areas of some of its retail locations in response to increased film camera demand. A store in Fukuoka City tripled the size of its used camera section to deal with new customers wanting to buy analog camera bodies. The used camera section at just this location alone has ballooned to about 4,000 items for sale, and the volume of used camera sales has doubled each of the past three years. When busy, this location can sell as many as 100 film cameras daily.

FNN chatted with a prospective buyer at the store, who said he came in not to browse new items, but wanted to peruse old lenses, as they produce “emo” pictures.

It is more than just old film cameras attracting buyers in Japan. New models, like the Pentax 17 half-frame camera released this summer is proving so popular that stores cannot keep it in stock.

“It’s very popular with young users these days, and we wanted to take on a new challenge, so we released this film camera,” says Ricoh Imaging product planner Takeo Suzuki in a translated statement.

The analog resurgence extends beyond Japan, too. PetaPixel spoke with KEH, an Atlanta-based camera retailer specializing in used equipment, digital and analog alike.

“Analog photography offers a unique, hands-on experience that digital can’t replicate,” says KEH. “Each shot is intention, with a sense of craft and character.

“The resurgence comes from a desire to slow down and embrace the art of imperfection that doesn’t have the same immediate gratification as digital. At KEH, we’re excited to help photographers reconnect with the art of film, offering vintage gear that keeps the timeless appeal of analog alive.”

While analog gear is generally popular these days, KEH says that some models have proven especially appealing to old and new film shooters, including the Leica M6 rangefinder, Canon EOS 1V, Canon AE-1, and Nikon F100. Medium-format film is popular, too, with the Mamiya RZ67 being a highly sought-after camera.

“35mm cameras are in higher demand because they’re generally more affordable, have a larger supply, and are a bit easier to use than other formats,” KEH explains. “They offer a great balance of quality and convenience, making them more accessible for both beginners and hobbyists who want to enjoy film photography without the steeper learning curve or cost of rangefinders and 120 [cameras].”

However, KEH says there is still a strong demand for rangefinders and medium-format cameras. Some photographers are “looking to refine their skillset and challenge themselves more.”

The desire to start or return to analog photography resonates with many long-time photographers, including PetaPixel‘s editor-in-chief, Jaron Schneider.

Post by @jaronschneider View on Threads

“Earlier this year, following the passing of my father, I realized that some of the most valuable things he left behind for my mom were his photos. All shot on film, they’ve been decorating the walls of their home for almost 20 years,” Schneider explains.

“I wanted to take his camera and see the world the same way he did back in the 1970s. This was both for me to see the world through his eyes and to give his Nikon F and Ftn a chance to see the world again. In a way, I take my dad with me on adventures we didn’t get to have because his life was cut short by cancer,” he continues.

“After developing my first few rolls, I was hooked. Ever since running a production company for many years, digital cameras feel like work to me. It’s not fun to take photos anymore. That’s what I thought, anyway. The X100VI awoke the love of this hobby I had long since thought dead and buried and that same itch in my mind is scratched when shooting film. And hey, I can actually buy film and film cameras.”

Image credits: Featured image courtesy of Leica