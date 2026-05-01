Alfie Boxx Camera Promises an All-in-One Analog Photography Experience

Upstart British photography company Alfie Cameras is launching its next camera, the Alfie Boxx, in just a few weeks. The upcoming camera is an all-in-one analog camera experience, enabling photographers to capture and develop photos right in the camera itself.

The Alfie Boxx is a handcrafted wooden camera with a ground glass viewing screen and built-in darkroom. The “Pocket Darkroom” is an essential feature of the new camera. A magnetic film holder lets photographers develop their shots right inside the camera, and Alfie Cameras says the experience is designed to be “as rewarding as it is technical.”

“We’ve lost the tactile magic of the darkroom to the instant convenience of the screen,” says Dave Faulkner, founder of Alfie Cameras. “I created the [Boxx] to bring that wonder back and help photographers enjoy a different way to create unique images.”

Basically, after the user takes their photo, they then complete four steps to do a black and white reversal process and develop a positive image, right there in the field.

Alfie Cameras tells PetaPixel there are typically four steps to complete this process, with washes in between to clear out residual chemistry. First, photographers apply 10mL of develop fluid, agitate the film holder, and leave to stand for a minute. Then they empty the developer and wash with 10mL of water.

Then it’s time for 10mL of a bleach solution, which requires more agitation, at least a minute of rest, and then a wash. Up next is a clarifier solution with the same process as above.

Next, “Open the film holder to re-expose your paper to light. Re-apply developer solution to reveal you photograph,” Alfie Cameras says.

“This process gives the best results, but it is possible to skip some steps with little impact to the final image,” the British camera maker explains. “The learning curve is what this camera is all about, however, to make it easy to achieve good results we are providing a comprehensive guide book for the process.”

Alfie Cameras will sell pre-cut photographic paper designed for the Boxx camera, and chemistry is already available in kits from manufacturers like Adox and Bellini.

“The Boxx was the next logical step for us. We always wanted to produce a camera that allowed people to experience the whole analog photography process. The biggest challenge so far has been the development of the pocket darkroom. From light leaks to chemistry failures we’ve had it all, but are confident we now have a robust product with great customer experience,” Alfie Cameras says.

The company is confident that its upcoming camera ticks all the right boxes, and says it has learned a lot since it launched its first Kickstarter campaign back in 2022 for the Tych, an ultra-compact 35mm half-frame film camera.

Black and white reversal film is very slow, so photographers will need to keep that in mind when composing their photos using the Boxx. The camera alongside a modular lens system, including a Wollaston 100mm f/8 lens, a Steinheil Periscopic 55mm f/16, and a 65mm pinhole lens.

The camera itself is constructed from stained, lacquered hardwood with brass fittings. It is built to last, Alfie Cameras says.

PetaPixel saw it firsthand at The Photography Show in Birmingham, England, in March, and it looked impressive.

The Alfie Boxx Kickstarter campaign is going live on May 19, and people can join the VIP Superfan Club now for £1 ($2) to get priority access and lock in the best price and secure a limited edition gold pinhole lens.

Image credits: Alfie Cameras

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